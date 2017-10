A turnover-filled day gave the Raiders a 34-14 loss against the Bills on Sunday.

A turnover-filled day gave the Raiders a 34-14 loss against the Bills on Sunday.

LeSean McCoy rushed for 151 yards against the Raiders, who dropped to 3-5 on the season.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the game.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.