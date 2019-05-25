Report: Raiders close to deal for preseason game in Canada

The Winnipeg Free Press reported Friday the Raiders could host their third preseason game against the Packers in Winnipeg this season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, center, is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Fadol Brown, obscured, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. At right is Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99). (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Raiders are close to finalizing a deal to host a preseason game in Canada this season, according to a report from the Winnipeg Free Press.

Planning is in the final stages for the third preseason game against the Packers to take place at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, the paper cited sources confirming.

No date or time has been set for the game. The Raiders play in Arizona on Aug. 15 and close the preseason at Seattle on Aug. 29.

The stadium in Winnipeg is available that weekend as the Blue Bombers play in Edmonton on Aug. 23. Edmonton was also believed to have expressed interest in hosting the NFL preseason game. Winnipeg’s Canadian Premier League soccer team, Valour FC, is scheduled to host a game on Aug. 22.

According to the report, NFL officials were in Winnipeg along with representatives for the Raiders and Packers in April to inspect the field and facilities.

Darren Cameron, the Bombers senior director of public and player relations, confirmed the team’s interest in hosting the NFL preseason game.

“We’re optimistic that we can secure this game,” he told the Free Press. “It’s looking good and we’re working towards that game but at this point there’s nothing more we can comment on.”

The Raiders have been looking for a venue for the third preseason game and were believed to have explored playing the game in Green Bay as an extra road preseason contest.

