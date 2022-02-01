1961-2021: Raiders in the Pro Bowl

Here’s a look at Raiders in the past who have made the Pro Bowl as Las Vegas prepares to host the game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

From left to right, AFC offensive guard Kelechi Osmele, AFC quarterback Derek Carr, and AFC center Rodney Hudson, all of the Oakland Raiders, pose for photo prior to the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

AFC quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger (7), of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Derek Carr (4), of the Oakland Raiders, warm up before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M Ebenhack)

All eyes will be on Las Vegas this weekend as the city hosts its first NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Four players from the Raiders have been named to this year’s roster: Linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter AJ Cole and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were all selected to the AFC team.

Here’s a look at Raiders in the past who have made the Pro Bowl.

Raiders in the Pro Bowl

1961 — Jim Otto, Fred Williamson, Alan Miller

1962 — Jim Otto, Fred Williamson

1963 — Jim Otto, Fred Williamson, Dave Costa, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell, Archie Matsos, Cotton Davidson, Dave Costa

1964 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell

1965 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell, Dave Grayson, Bo Roberson

1966 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell, Dave Grayson, Hewritt Dixon, Ben Davidson, Dan Conners, Kent McCloughan, Tom Keating, Tom Flores, Ike Lassiter

1967 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Hewritt Dixon, Ben Davidson, Dan Conners, Kent McCloughan, Tom Keating, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Daryle Lamonica, Harry Schuh, Dan Birdwell, George Blanda

1968 — Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Hewritt Dixon, Dan Conners, Dave Grayson, Ben Davidson, Warren Wells, Gene Upshaw, George Atkinson

1969 — Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Daryle Lamonica, Dave Grayson, Harry Schuh, George Atkinson, Billy Cannon, Gus Otto

1970 — Jim Otto, Willlie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Hewritt Dixon, Daryle Lamonica, Harry Schuh, Warren Wells, Raymond Chester

1971 — Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Raymond Chester, Marv Hubbard, Bob Brown

1972 — Jim Otto, Gene Upshaw, Willie Brown, Daryle Lamonica, Raymond Chester, Marv Hubbard, Art Shell

1973 — Willie Brown, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Fred Biletnikoff, Marv Hubbard, Ken Stabler, Phil Villapiano, Jack Tatum

1974 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Fred Biletnikoff, Ken Stabler, Phil Villapiano, Jack Tatum, Cliff Branch, Otis Sistrunk

1975 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Cliff Branch, Phil Villapiano, Jack Tatum

1976 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Cliff Branch, Ken Stabler, Phil Villapiano, Dave Casper

1977 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Cliff Branch, Ken Stabler, Dave Casper, Dave Dalby

1978 — Art Shell, Ray Guy, Dave Casper

1979 — Dave Casper, Raymond Chester

1980 — Art Shell, Ray Guy, Dave Casper, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks, Kenny King

1981 — Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks

1982 — Marcus Allen, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks

1983 — Lester Hayes, Howie Long, Ted Hendricks, Todd Christensen, Rod Martin, Vann McElroy, Henry Lawrence, Greg Pruitt

1984 — Lester Hayes, Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen, Rod Martin, Vann McElroy, Henry Lawrence, Mike Haynes

1985 — Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen, Lester Haynes

1986 — Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen, Mike Haynes, Don Mosebar

1987 — Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen

1988 — Tim Brown, Matt Millen

1989 — Howie Long

1990 — Don Mosebar, Steve Wisniewski, Greg Townsend, Bo Jackson

1991 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Don Mosebar, Greg Townsend, Jeff Jaeger, Ronnie Lott, Jeff Gossett, Ethan Horton

1992 — Howie Long, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel

1993 — Tim Brown, Howie Long, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel, Max Montoya

1994 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel, Chester McGlockton, Jeff Hostetler, Kevin Gogan

1995 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel, Chester McGlockton

1996 — Tim Brown, Terry McDaniel, Chester McGlockton

1997 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Chester McGlockton

1998 — Charles Woodson, Darrell Russell

1999 — Tim Brown, Charles Woodson, Darrell Russell, Rich Gannon

2000 — Steve Wisniewski, Charles Woodson, Rich Gannon, Lincoln Kennedy

2001 — Tim Brown, Charles Woodson, Rich Gannon, Lincoln Kennedy, Shane Lechler

2002 — Rich Gannon, Lincoln Kennedy, Barret Robbins, Rod Woodson, Jerry Rice

2003 — None

2004 — Shane Lechler

2005 — Derrick Burgess

2006 — Derrick Burgess

2007 — Shane Lechler

2008 — Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha

2009 — Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Joe Condo

2010 — Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Richard Seymour, Zach Miller

2011 — Shane Lechler, Seymour, Condo, Sebastian Janikowski

2012 — Marcel Reese

2013 — Marcel Reese

2014 — Marcel Reese

2015 — Charles Woodson, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Latavius Murray

2016 — Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Rodney Hudson, Kelechi Osemele, Donald Penn, Reggie Nelson

2017 — Khalil Mack, Rodney Hudson, Derek Carr, Donald Penn

2018 — Amari Cooper, Jared Cook

2019 — Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown

2020 — Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs

2021 — Denzel Perryman, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole