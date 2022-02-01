1961-2021: Raiders in the Pro Bowl
Here’s a look at Raiders in the past who have made the Pro Bowl as Las Vegas prepares to host the game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
All eyes will be on Las Vegas this weekend as the city hosts its first NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Four players from the Raiders have been named to this year’s roster: Linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter AJ Cole and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were all selected to the AFC team.
Here’s a look at Raiders in the past who have made the Pro Bowl.
Raiders in the Pro Bowl
1961 — Jim Otto, Fred Williamson, Alan Miller
1962 — Jim Otto, Fred Williamson
1963 — Jim Otto, Fred Williamson, Dave Costa, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell, Archie Matsos, Cotton Davidson, Dave Costa
1964 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell
1965 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell, Dave Grayson, Bo Roberson
1966 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Clem Daniels, Art Powell, Dave Grayson, Hewritt Dixon, Ben Davidson, Dan Conners, Kent McCloughan, Tom Keating, Tom Flores, Ike Lassiter
1967 — Jim Otto, Wayne Hawkins, Hewritt Dixon, Ben Davidson, Dan Conners, Kent McCloughan, Tom Keating, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Daryle Lamonica, Harry Schuh, Dan Birdwell, George Blanda
1968 — Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Hewritt Dixon, Dan Conners, Dave Grayson, Ben Davidson, Warren Wells, Gene Upshaw, George Atkinson
1969 — Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Daryle Lamonica, Dave Grayson, Harry Schuh, George Atkinson, Billy Cannon, Gus Otto
1970 — Jim Otto, Willlie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Hewritt Dixon, Daryle Lamonica, Harry Schuh, Warren Wells, Raymond Chester
1971 — Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Raymond Chester, Marv Hubbard, Bob Brown
1972 — Jim Otto, Gene Upshaw, Willie Brown, Daryle Lamonica, Raymond Chester, Marv Hubbard, Art Shell
1973 — Willie Brown, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Fred Biletnikoff, Marv Hubbard, Ken Stabler, Phil Villapiano, Jack Tatum
1974 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Fred Biletnikoff, Ken Stabler, Phil Villapiano, Jack Tatum, Cliff Branch, Otis Sistrunk
1975 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Cliff Branch, Phil Villapiano, Jack Tatum
1976 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Cliff Branch, Ken Stabler, Phil Villapiano, Dave Casper
1977 — Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ray Guy, Cliff Branch, Ken Stabler, Dave Casper, Dave Dalby
1978 — Art Shell, Ray Guy, Dave Casper
1979 — Dave Casper, Raymond Chester
1980 — Art Shell, Ray Guy, Dave Casper, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks, Kenny King
1981 — Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks
1982 — Marcus Allen, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks
1983 — Lester Hayes, Howie Long, Ted Hendricks, Todd Christensen, Rod Martin, Vann McElroy, Henry Lawrence, Greg Pruitt
1984 — Lester Hayes, Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen, Rod Martin, Vann McElroy, Henry Lawrence, Mike Haynes
1985 — Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen, Lester Haynes
1986 — Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen, Mike Haynes, Don Mosebar
1987 — Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Todd Christensen
1988 — Tim Brown, Matt Millen
1989 — Howie Long
1990 — Don Mosebar, Steve Wisniewski, Greg Townsend, Bo Jackson
1991 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Don Mosebar, Greg Townsend, Jeff Jaeger, Ronnie Lott, Jeff Gossett, Ethan Horton
1992 — Howie Long, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel
1993 — Tim Brown, Howie Long, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel, Max Montoya
1994 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel, Chester McGlockton, Jeff Hostetler, Kevin Gogan
1995 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Terry McDaniel, Chester McGlockton
1996 — Tim Brown, Terry McDaniel, Chester McGlockton
1997 — Tim Brown, Steve Wisniewski, Chester McGlockton
1998 — Charles Woodson, Darrell Russell
1999 — Tim Brown, Charles Woodson, Darrell Russell, Rich Gannon
2000 — Steve Wisniewski, Charles Woodson, Rich Gannon, Lincoln Kennedy
2001 — Tim Brown, Charles Woodson, Rich Gannon, Lincoln Kennedy, Shane Lechler
2002 — Rich Gannon, Lincoln Kennedy, Barret Robbins, Rod Woodson, Jerry Rice
2003 — None
2004 — Shane Lechler
2005 — Derrick Burgess
2006 — Derrick Burgess
2007 — Shane Lechler
2008 — Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha
2009 — Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Joe Condo
2010 — Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Richard Seymour, Zach Miller
2011 — Shane Lechler, Seymour, Condo, Sebastian Janikowski
2012 — Marcel Reese
2013 — Marcel Reese
2014 — Marcel Reese
2015 — Charles Woodson, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Latavius Murray
2016 — Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Rodney Hudson, Kelechi Osemele, Donald Penn, Reggie Nelson
2017 — Khalil Mack, Rodney Hudson, Derek Carr, Donald Penn
2018 — Amari Cooper, Jared Cook
2019 — Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown
2020 — Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs
2021 — Denzel Perryman, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole