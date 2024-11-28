2 of NFL’s best tight ends meet in Raiders-Chiefs clash

Two of the NFL’s best tight ends will meet in Friday’s game between the Raiders and the Chiefs. Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, and rookie Brock Bowers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) gets past Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer, right, to run for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates a first down during the first half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks back to the sideline during the second half of the NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) yells at the crowd during the second half of the NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) signals for a first down after a catch during the first half of an NFL game as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) walks past at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) signals for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It’s easy to forget Brock Bowers is still a rookie as he navigates through a record-breaking season.

The former Georgia star has made such a seamless transition to professional football that he makes it seem like he’s been around for years.

But every once in a while, even Bowers is reminded how much of an NFL neophyte he is.

One moment came when he was approached by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after Kansas City’s 27-20 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 27. Kelce was someone Bowers grew up idolizing.

“I watched him all through college and high school,” Bowers said.

The two will square off for the second time in their careers Friday when the Chiefs host the Raiders.

Kelce is one of the best to ever play his position and appears to still be playing as well as ever. And that’s saying something for a 35-year-old that has 975 catches, 11,897 yards and 76 touchdowns in an illustrious 12-year career.

“I think when you watch him play, what you’re looking at is an ultimate professional who’s going to go down as one of the greatest tight ends of our time,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “Probably more likely a gold jacket.”

Kelce’s 68 receptions are the second-most by a tight end this season. The only player with more? Bowers, with 74.

That makes Friday’s showdown feel like a possible passing of the torch game between an all-time great and an ascending star.

Record-breaking stuff

Bower’s accomplishments are boundless.

The 13th overall pick in April’s draft ranks second among all players in catches this season, behind only Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (77). Bowers’ 74 receptions are the second-most ever by a rookie through 11 games, behind Odell Beckham Jr.’s 79 with the Giants in 2014.

Bowers already has the Raiders’ rookie receptions record. He’s also surpassed wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most catches through 11 games by any player in team history.

Meanwhile, Bowers’ 744 receiving yards are first among tight ends and the second-most by a rookie tight end through 11 games in NFL history. Only Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, who had 939 yards through his first 11 games in 1961, had more.

Bowers also ranks first among tight ends in receptions of 10-plus yards (30), receiving first downs (38) and yards after the catch (395).

To say his production is drawing attention is an understatement.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski recently said Bowers could potentially surpass his great career. The Broncos paid Bowers the ultimate compliment last week by assigning their best defensive player, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, to cover him.

The best praise of all may have come from Kelce. As Bowers was preparing to leave the field Oct. 27, Kelce swooped in to pay his respects. The moment was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

"Happy as hell for you. Keep doing your thing. I'm gonna shoot my jersey to your locker." Awesome moment between tight ends as Travis Kelce asks Brock Bowers for his jersey and a picture 🤝#NationalTightEndsDay @tkelce @brockbowers17 pic.twitter.com/2qjITTJ0jq — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2024

“I’m happy as hell for you,” Kelce told Bowers. “Keep doing your thing.”

The two took a picture together and then Kelce told Bowers he was going to send his jersey to Bowers’ locker. It’s a moment the 21-year-old will remember forever.

“He’s one of the best players in this league,” Bowers said. “So for him to come up to me and do that, that was pretty cool.”

As for the jersey?

“Yes, he sent it,” Bowers said, smiling.

Trying to be the best

Bowers emulated Kelce and 49ers star George Kittle in high school and college, two of the NFL’s top tight ends for years now.

He has more than enough talent to have a similar career to those two, if not better. It’s just a question of whether everything will come together for him.

Like Kittle and Kelce, Bowers is an astute route runner that can do damage after the catch. And like those other two, he’s capable of being the focal point of his offense.

Kelce’s rookie season was cut short after one game because of a knee injury, so Bowers is already further along in his career than the Chiefs star.

He just needs more time to pick up the experience and knowledge that’s made Kelce so deadly through the years.

“He’s skilled, he’s savvy, he’s a vet,” Pierce said of Kelce. “There’s not a coverage that he hasn’t seen. … And I think the one thing you can’t question is his toughness and his love and passion for the game. And he’s a winner.”

One key for Bowers when it comes to chasing Kelce will be his health.

Kelce, after making just one appearance as a rookie, has played in at least 15 games in every season since. His longevity and durability at his position is almost unmatched.

Bowers can also only hope the Raiders provide him with the kind of quarterbacks the Chiefs have given Kelce. Kansas City had Alex Smith for Kelce’s first five seasons, then turned things over to Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce and Mahomes’ chemistry has made them one of the NFL’s most unstoppable duos.

“Him and the quarterback are dialed in all the way. I mean, they’re running their own routes,” Pierce said. “Those aren’t being drawn up by (coach) Andy Reid, that’s (Mahomes) and (Kelce) playing backyard football at times.”

The Raiders want to create the same kind of partnership for Bowers. He’s already doing things few have ever done without great quarterback play. It’s easy to wonder what he would be capable of if the Raiders are ever able to land a franchise passer.

“Continuity,” Pierce said. “And that’s the biggest difference between us and (the Chiefs). The same guy is throwing (Kelce) the ball each and every time. We want to get that for Brock Bowers as well.”

