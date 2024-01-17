3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason

There are three position groups the Raiders should look to address this offseason if they hope to reach the playoffs next year.

A to-do list is going to await the Raiders’ next coach and general manager no matter who it is.

The new hires’ ability to check those boxes will go a long way towards determining whether the team will make a playoff push next year or not.

Here’s a look at the needs the Raiders must address this offseason:

Quarterback

The Raiders were counting on veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to stabilize this position while they searched for a long-term face of the franchise.

That did not happen. Garoppolo soon gave way to fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell, who started the last nine games of the season.

O’Connell played well enough, but he does not appear to possess a high ceiling. He may not be good enough to get the Raiders to where they want to go because the NFL demands brilliance under center.

It’s time for the team to get aggressive to find a difference maker. The Raiders could look for an upgrade via trade like Justin Fields or attempt to move up in the draft to select one of the top college prospects.

Defensive line

The Raiders, thanks to shrewd drafting and free-agent signings the past three years, begin the offseason with salary-cap space and few pressing needs.

That means they have a chance to go big-game hunting on the open market. An area to target could be defensive line, to turn a good group into a great one.

The Raiders have one of the best edge rushers in the NFL in Maxx Crosby. Malcolm Koonce also blossomed in his third year and rookie Tyree Wilson remains a high-end prospect.

The Raiders have options to add to this room.

Kansas City’s Chris Jones is set to be a free agent. The Raiders could make a move if the Chiefs let Jones walk. The five-time Pro Bowl selection would turn the Raiders’ defensive line into one of the best in the game.

Jones is not the only intriguing option in free agency.

Jacksonville’s Josh Allen, Carolina’s Brian Burns, Baltimore’s Justin Madubuike and Miami’s Christian Wilkins are all set to hit the market. Each could transform the Raiders defensive line into a special unit.

Offensive line

The Raiders could return their five starters from 2023 and feel good about it. The group has been together most of the last two seasons and has delivered more than solid football.

There does appear to be change on the horizon, however. Center Andre James, right guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor are set to be free agents.

Van Roten was a bargain at his $1.2 million cap hit last season and a return is worth considering. Eluemunor likewise was an underrated part of the Raiders’ success the past two years, aside from one poor game against the Chargers this season.

The team could look to upgrade at right tackle through free agency or the draft. But they could still try to bring back Eluemunor as a depth piece or as insurance in case a rookie draft pick struggles.

James is a wild card. The Raiders could move left guard Dylan Parham to his more natural position of center if James moves on.

That would open up a hole at left guard, but the Raiders could strengthen two different positions if they find the right person to fill it.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.