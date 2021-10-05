3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Chargers game

Some observations after the Raiders lost 28-14 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) scores a touchdown past Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) in the first half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in Inglewood, California.

1. Another slow start

It figured at some point to catch up to the Raiders, and that time was Monday night when the Raiders found themselves in a 21-0 hole at halftime.

They were completely outplayed in the first two quarters, getting outgained 248 yards to 51. The Raiders, in fact, were penalized for more yards (53) than they gained.

Two of the Raiders’ victories this season came after facing 14-point deficits. But it’s not exactly a recipe for success, and it certainly wasn’t against the Chargers.

2. Containing Raiders targets

When the Raiders mounted their comeback, Derek Carr relied most heavily on his two main targets — wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller. Both caught touchdown passes in the third quarter to get the Raiders within a TD and right back in the game.

The Chargers, however, kept both receivers mostly in check, holding them to a combined 10 catches for 95 yards. Waller often puts up those kinds of numbers by himself.

3. Picking up the pressure

After Justin Herbert burned the Raiders for three touchdowns in the first half, they began the third quarter by making him as uncomfortable as possible.

By sending various blitzes, the Raiders held Herbert to 47 yards in the second half, giving the offense a chance to catch up.

The extra heat on Herbert also took pressure off the Raiders’ secondary, which lost cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, though, the Raiders’ defense began to tire, and Chargers ended any doubts. That defense was on the field for 34:42.

