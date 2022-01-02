3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Colts game

The Raiders played to win and the Colts played not to lose, and that was the difference.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 23-20 victory over the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis:

1. Aggressive beats conservative

The Raiders played to win and the Colts not to lose, and that was the difference.

Facing a fourth-and-2 at the Colts’ 11-yard line in the fourth quarter, the Raiders went for it and converted when Derek Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for the touchdown and 20-17 lead.

The Colts drove deep into Raiders territory, but back-to-back conservative plays brought out the kicking unit to tie the game at 20.

The Raiders then drove into field goal range and won on Daniel Carlson’s 33-yard kick.

2. Leaving points on the board

The Raiders had a tremendous drive to open the game, going 75 yards on 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead, and they had plenty of chances to really build on that early advantage and take control.

But the Raiders squandered their share of opportunities to do that.

Renfrow’s 41-yard punt return late in the first quarter put the Raiders at the Colts’ 35-yard line, but the drive quickly went nowhere, resulting in a field goal.

Late in the second quarter, the Raiders drove to the 10. Then Alex Leatherwood was called for a false start, and the offensive line was overwhelmed and Carr sacked. Another Raiders field goal ensued.

Instead of potentially being up 21-3, the Raiders led 13-3. The Colts then drove for a touchdown with a second left to cut their deficit to 13-10 and send the message this indeed would be a dogfight in the second half.

3. Wentz held in check

The major pregame story was the availability of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was activated Saturday, but he didn’t make much of an impact, passing for just 148 yards and a touchdown.

Even another 100-yard rushing game by Jonathan Taylor didn’t mean much under the circumstances.

