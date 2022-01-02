3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Colts game
The Raiders played to win and the Colts played not to lose, and that was the difference.
Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 23-20 victory over the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis:
1. Aggressive beats conservative
Facing a fourth-and-2 at the Colts’ 11-yard line in the fourth quarter, the Raiders went for it and converted when Derek Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for the touchdown and 20-17 lead.
The Colts drove deep into Raiders territory, but back-to-back conservative plays brought out the kicking unit to tie the game at 20.
The Raiders then drove into field goal range and won on Daniel Carlson’s 33-yard kick.
2. Leaving points on the board
The Raiders had a tremendous drive to open the game, going 75 yards on 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead, and they had plenty of chances to really build on that early advantage and take control.
But the Raiders squandered their share of opportunities to do that.
Renfrow’s 41-yard punt return late in the first quarter put the Raiders at the Colts’ 35-yard line, but the drive quickly went nowhere, resulting in a field goal.
Late in the second quarter, the Raiders drove to the 10. Then Alex Leatherwood was called for a false start, and the offensive line was overwhelmed and Carr sacked. Another Raiders field goal ensued.
Instead of potentially being up 21-3, the Raiders led 13-3. The Colts then drove for a touchdown with a second left to cut their deficit to 13-10 and send the message this indeed would be a dogfight in the second half.
3. Wentz held in check
The major pregame story was the availability of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was activated Saturday, but he didn’t make much of an impact, passing for just 148 yards and a touchdown.
Even another 100-yard rushing game by Jonathan Taylor didn’t mean much under the circumstances.
