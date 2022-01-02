Raiders beat Colts to stay in control of playoff destiny

Daniel Carlson made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Raiders a victory over the Indianapolis Colts and stay in control of their playoff destiny.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) as Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives in during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) pressure an incomplete pass by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) walks off the field after an incomplete pass during a third down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) runs back an interception as Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) attempts to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) block a rush by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) intercepts a ball intended for Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) dodges a tackle by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate a touchdown by the Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis watches his player huddle before taking the field for an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) and defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32), followed by other players, take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears cleats to honor the memory of former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A fan watches player warm up before the start of of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans poses for a photo before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mack Koch, 10, of Illinois, attends an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) takes a photo with fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley signs autographs for fans before the start of their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Carlson made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Raiders a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and stay in control of their playoff destiny.

The Raiders (9-7) next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday or Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. They will guarantee a playoff spot with a victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

