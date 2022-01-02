Raiders beat Colts to stay in control of playoff destiny
Daniel Carlson made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Raiders a victory over the Indianapolis Colts and stay in control of their playoff destiny.
The Raiders (9-7) next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday or Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. They will guarantee a playoff spot with a victory.
