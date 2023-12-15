3 takeaways from Raiders’ destruction of Chargers

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ record-setting victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates a fumble recovery by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. O’Connell, offense thrive … and then some

What shutout?

The Raiders were sublime offensively for the first time this season, scoring touchdowns on six of their eight first-half possessions en route to a 42-0 halftime lead. Dylan Parham replaced the injured Andre James at center, and Jermaine Eluemunor remained at left tackle in place of injured starter Kolton Miller, forming for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell a picturesque pocket for the best game of the career.

The 25-year-old former Purdue standout threw four touchdown passes in the first half: two to rookie wideout Tre Tucker, one to rookie tight end Michael Mayer and one to veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers.

Zamir White, filling in for injured star running back Josh Jacobs, scored the first touchdown of his career, and reserve running back Brandon Bolden scored his first touchdown since 2021.

Play-calling was inventive and unpredictable, as evidenced by Meyers’ touchdown pass to star wideout Davante Adams on a trick play on the Raiders’ first drive of the third quarter.

O’Connell finished 2o of 34 for 248 yards. Adams had eight catches for 101 yards, his second 100-yard game of the season.

2. Defense does its thing

The defensive line was dominant, the linebackers decisive and disciplined, and the defensive backs sticky in coverage against a totally defeated Chargers squad — forcing them into submission with two recovered fumbles in the first quarter alone.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce strip-sacked Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, igniting a 44-yard return touchdown from defensive tackle John Jenkins.

On the ensuing possession, cornerback Jack Jones anticipated a screen pass to a wide receiver and intercepted it 16 yards for a touchdown.

Everything defensive coordinator Patrick Graham dialed up worked against an offense outfitted with a backup quarterback and a team led by an embattled coach in Brandon Staley.

Linebacker Divine Deablo recorded a team-high 12 tackles, and Koonce supplied two sacks. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery added a sack. The Raiders totaled five takeaways.

3. Pierce makes a statement

The resounding response to the shutout loss Sunday against the Vikings is a credit to interim coach Antonio Pierce, who didn’t just maintain the belief of his locker room but oversaw one of the most thorough beatings the franchise has administered. They led atop the fourth quarter by 56 points and at one point neared the franchise record for margin of victory of 51 points.

They hadn’t played well under Pierce the past three weeks, but their effort this season has remained intact.

The Raiders return Dec. 25 with a road game against the rival Chiefs before concluding the season with a road game against the Colts and a home game against the Broncos.

