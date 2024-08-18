3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: QBs keep making things difficult

The Raiders’ two starting quarterback candidates both struggled against the Cowboys in the team’s final preseason game before coach Antonio Pierce hoped to name a starter.

Three things to watch in Raiders’ second preseason game

Antonio Pierce opened his first training camp as Raiders coach by challenging either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew to take charge of the starting quarterback job.

He wanted one of them to make it obvious he was the right player to lead the team.

Two preseason games later, neither has done so. Not by a long shot.

The two’s lackluster showings continued into the Raiders’ 27-12 loss to the Cowboys in their second preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. The duel between O’Connell and Minshew continues to be a dead heat. But not for the right reasons.

“Everybody wants to see a player just take it and say, ‘I’m your guy,’” Pierce said. “Obviously, that’s probably not the case. Right?”

So now what?

“We’re gonna have to make a decision and we’re gonna live with it,” Pierce said. “And we’re gonna support whoever that quarterback is for the Raiders going forward.”

The team closes the preseason by hosting the 49ers at 7 p.m. Friday. None of the Raiders starters are expected to play in that game.

Their season opener is on the road against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s preseason loss:

1. Not Minshew’s night

Minshew’s body of work entering Saturday was a little better than O’Connell’s. And the Raiders gave the veteran every chance to prove himself against the Cowboys.

Minshew played the entire first quarter and got two drives in the second quarter. He did not take advantage.

He had one impressive play, a 48-yard completion to second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker. Minshew struggled aside from that. He completed 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards and the Raiders scored just three points when he was in the game.

The Cowboys played their second-string defense against Minshew, which made his poor performance even more glaring.

“Not good enough,” Minshew said when asked to assess his night. “I had some missed throws. A missed read, I think. I think we shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight. Anytime you do that you’re going to have a hard night.”

2. O’Connell spoils decent outing

O’Connell appeared to grab command of the starting job when he entered the game.

He was solid after taking over for Minshew in the second quarter and was leading a solid drive for the Raiders when the fourth quarter began.

Then, disaster struck.

O’Connell, facing a second-and-16 from the Cowboys’ 35 yard line, threw to tight end Harrison Bryant. Cornerback Kemon Hall picked the pass off and returned it for a touchdown that put Dallas up 20-12.

“Playing bad ball, you’re gonna pay for it,” O’Connell said.

The interception left what otherwise was a decent showing with a sour taste. O’Connell completed 14 of his 20 passes in the game for 96 yards and a touchdown to go with his pick. He described his night as “up and down.”

“I definitely did some good things,” O’Connell said. “But missed some throws, missed some reads too. And obviously the pick-6 lingers in your mind.”

3. Tucker comes through

Tucker has grown by leaps and bounds his second NFL training camp.

His catch Saturday was his second reception of at least 40 yards in the preseason. He also had a 43-yard punt return against the Cowboys, giving him three explosive plays in two weeks.

The Raiders have talked up Tucker all offseason and he’s backing it up on the field. He’s added strength to his frame and is more precise as a route runner. His offseason LASIK eye surgery has also helped him track the ball better in the air.

The Raiders hope the preseason is just a glimpse of what’s to come with Tucker this year.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.