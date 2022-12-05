3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Davante Adams, Chandler Jones star

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) closes in on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Elaine Anderson, right, the sister of the late hall of fame football player Cliff Branch, and Raiders owner Mark Davis, pose with the bust of Cliff Branch during a pre-game ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis unveils the hall of fame plaque for Cliff Branch during a program ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Anderson, left, the sister of the late hall of fame football player Cliff Branch, and Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, react after the unveiling of the hall of fame plaque for Cliff Branch during a pre-game ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Anderson, left, the sister of the late hall of fame football player Cliff Branch, and Raiders owner Mark Davis, right, react after the unveiling of the hall of fame plaque for Cliff Branch during a pre-game ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Anderson, the sister of the late hall of fame football player Cliff Branch, holds the bust of her brother Cliff Branch during a pre-game ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders Hall of Famers, from left, Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Mix, Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Tim Brown, Ted Hendricks, Art Shell and Ron Wolf before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes takes photos before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Famer Art Shell walks on the field before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen speaks to fans before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett walks on the field before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Famers, from left, Mike Haynes, Tim Brown, Ted Hendricks and Marcus Allen, pose before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff walks on the field before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 27-20 victory over the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Three straight

The Raiders got big contributions from their offseason acquisitions and overcame another slow start to win their third straight game.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had another big game, and defensive end Chandler Jones was the force the Raiders envisioned when they signed him as a free agent.

The Raiders quickly erased a 13-10 halftime deficit when Derek Carr found Adams for a 31-yard touchdown on the first play after a Chargers turnover. Another long touchdown from Carr to Adams on a flea-flicker on the next series gave the Raiders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Justin Herbert’s pass to DeAndre Carter on fourth down with 2:48 to play fell incomplete for the Chargers, and a desperation drive reached midfield before time expired.

The Raiders have a short week to prepare for a Thursday night road game against the Rams.

2. Adams does it again

Adams continues to rewrite his own record book on a weekly basis.

He finished another monster game with eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns, threatening his career-high of 206 yards.

It was his seventh game this season with more than 100 receiving yards, which he also did in each of the past two seasons with the Packers.

He’s the first player in NFL history to record at least seven 100-yard games in three consecutive seasons.

No player in Raiders history has more than seven 100-yard games in a season.

Adams became the seventh player in NFL history to record 12 touchdowns in five of his first nine seasons. Only Jerry Rice, who did it six times in his first nine years, has more.

Adam’s best catch might have been one that didn’t count. He hauled in a one-handed catch on the sideline through contact that would have given the Raiders a first down. The catch was overturned on replay, but it was another example of his immense talents.

3. Jones feasts

Teammates and coaches have been saying for weeks that Jones has been playing well even if he wasn’t making much of an impact in the box score.

He finally put up big numbers.

Jones had three sacks and impacted the Chargers’ offense on several other occasions.

The three sacks were the most by a Raiders player this season. Jones entered the game with a half-sack.

Jones now has three sacks in a game five times in his career, tied for the fifth-most of any player in the league since 2012.

He also made several stops in the run game, batted down a pass and pressured Herbert on multiple occasions to make life difficult on the talented Chargers quarterback.

Jones proved to be a nightmare matchup for rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer, who was often isolated on Jones.

There were signals of the emergence of Jones last week when he had a season-high eight pressures against the Seahawks.

His efforts Sunday also helped create opportunities for teammates. The Raiders had five sacks and limited the Chargers to 72 rushing yards.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.