Two touchdowns from wide receiver Davante Adams lead the Raiders to a 27-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate their touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) gives chase during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) defends a pass to Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) for an incomplete pass during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fumbles the ball during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after getting tackled by the Raiders during a fourth down play in the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Raiders during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two touchdowns from wide receiver Davante Adams lead the Raiders to a 27-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The win is the Raiders’ third straight.

Derek Carr threw 250 yards for two touchdowns.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.