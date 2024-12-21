3 things to know about Jaguars: Rookie shines despite team’s struggles

The Jaguars are playing out the string with a backup quarterback, but they will bring a standout rookie to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The Jaguars entered the year with high expectations.

They were coming off back-to-back winning seasons and believed they could get back in the playoff picture. Instead, Jacksonville is in the mix for the NFL’s worst record.

Trevor Lawrence looks like a franchise quarterback at times, but he’s been held back by injuries and inconsistency. He’s been shut down for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

There are also major questions about the future of coach Doug Pederson. That means the Jaguars (3-11) aren’t too dissimilar from the Raiders (2-12), their next opponent Sunday.

Here are three things to know about Jacksonville before it visits Allegiant Stadium:

1. Playing out the string

The Jaguars have lost six of their last seven games. Their lone win in that stretch was a 10-6 victory over the Titans in a dud of a matchup Dec. 8.

Pederson seems destined for unemployment. And it’s hard for Jacksonville to feel excited about the future when it can’t even get Lawrence extra reps its final three games.

So the Jaguars, like the Raiders, are just trying to get to the finish line.

That has meant a whole lot of quarterback Mac Jones, who is auditioning to be a backup in Jacksonville or a starter somewhere else.

Jones, a 2021 first-round pick of the Patriots, has had his moments. But he isn’t playing well enough to have teams fighting over him this offseason.

Jones has talent. He just follows his brilliant plays with frustrating or dumbfounding moments.

The Jaguars likely aren’t complaining too much. Their eyes are on the future, and Sunday’s game against the Raiders will be huge for both teams when it comes to determining the order of selection on draft night.

2. Next in line

The Jaguars, like the Raiders with Brock Bowers, are thrilled with the first-round pass catcher they acquired in the 2024 draft.

Brian Thomas Jr. looks like the real deal at wide receiver. Thomas, the latest receiver to come out of the LSU football factory, has 64 catches for 956 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been impressed. He’s already counting Thomas among the great NFL wide receivers LSU has produced like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

“That damn school, man,” Graham said. “They’ve got a bunch of them. It’s amazing. Because there’s plenty of kids that have the athletic ability, the speed, you see all the numbers in the combine. But these dudes come here to this league and they’re just taking off. They’re really good players. I’m sure they’re probably competitive with one another and I’m sure they’ve got a group chat or whatever because they’re raising the bar each year. I think this guy’s doing a really good job.”

Graham credits LSU for its role in developing the players.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” he said. “My son doesn’t play football now, but if he wants to play wide receiver, go to LSU and then daddy will retire five years later. I mean, they’re really good.”

3. Building inside out

Jacksonville is last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (396.4) and passing yards allowed per game (264.3).

The numbers aren’t impressive. But the Jaguars have enough individual talent to be better on that side of the ball.

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead are all former first-round picks and have shown in flashes they can be impact players. Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he’s preparing like the Jacksonville defense will be at its best Sunday.

“Those guys are all first-round picks and they play extremely hard,” Turner said. “They’re real powerful players that obviously can rush the passer. So, we’ve got to be ready for them. And then on defense, the linebackers are very active. They’ve had some guys in and out of the lineup with the secondary, but they’re still competing.”

