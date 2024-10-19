3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Rams dangerous despite 1-4 record

The Raiders shouldn’t focus too much on the Rams’ 1-4 record when preparing for their game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Los Angeles remains a dangerous team.

The Raiders (2-4) will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Rams (1-4) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

It appears to be an even matchup, at least based on records. But don’t be fooled by the Rams’ start. They were besieged by injuries early in the season, yet they could be dangerous coming off their bye week.

Here are three things to know about the Rams:

1. Turning the corner

Two things could work against the Raiders this week.

The first is that Rams running back Kyren Williams is coming off his best game of the season. He rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in his team’s 24-19 loss to the Packers on Oct. 6.

Williams is a versatile back that can beat teams as both a runner and a receiver. He appears to be hitting his stride just in time to play the Raiders, who have struggled to defend the run all season.

The Rams’ passing attack could also get a boost Sunday with the return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp, who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, is questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week. Rams coach Sean McVay said getting his No. 1 wide receiver back would boost his offense “significantly.”

“Ultimately, it’s always about your players,” McVay said.

2. Struggling defense

The Rams defense was expected to take a step back this season. Just not this much.

The team suffered two major blows in the offseason when dominating defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris left to coach the Falcons. But still, no one thought the defense would fall this far.

The Rams have allowed the most rushing yards per game in the NFL (157.6) and the fourth-most points (27.8). They’re also graded as the league’s fourth-worst tackling team by the website Pro Football Focus.

First-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula said the Rams are searching for solutions everywhere they can.

“Even stuff leading up to the bye, I think you’re making subtle adjustments after every game,” Shula said. “Maybe it is changing the personnel or maybe just moving a couple guys within the scheme or doing something that they do a little bit better, putting them in a better position. Or maybe it is the calls. So, we’re really looking at everything.”

3. Stafford still dangerous

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is not having a typical season, at least by his standards.

He has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. His 86.3 quarterback rating ranks 23rd in the NFL.

A lot of that can be chalked up to the injuries around him. In addition to Kupp, the Rams have dealt with injuries to wide receiver Puka Nacua and several offensive linemen.

Stafford, who helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl 56, remains fearsome despite his pedestrian production. The Raiders’ coverage will need to be tight, because he’s capable of fitting the ball into tight windows.

Stafford believes his team is close to getting back on track. The Rams spent a good amount of the bye week evaluating things. Their focus is limiting the bad plays they feel have held them back so far.

“I mean, there is a lot of good on the tape and then some plays that are turning games. That’s what it feels like,” Stafford said. “We’re doing a really nice job of moving the ball between the 20s, playing good defense and then a play here or there, whether it’s a turnover on offense, a missed opportunity in the red zone or a big play given up on defense (hurts us). They’re just little plays here and there and that’s the name of the game in the NFL.”

