5 things about the ex-Raider star turned prison dentist

Former LSU running back and Heisman trophy winner Billy Cannon watches his famous run on the scoreboard screens at the end of the first quarter of the LSU-Tulane NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Billy Cannon, Oakland Raiders speedy split end was named offensive player of the week in the American Football League is shown catching a touch down pass in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 19, 1967, by the Associated Press. Cannon caught six passes for 99 yards, three were touch downs in his team's 31-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders fullback Billy Cannon (3) explodes around his right end for nine yards before he was halted in the first quarter by Houston's Pete Jaquess (47) Sept. 19, 1964 in Houston. Houston Oiler Bud McFadin just misses Cannon. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Billy Cannon, Sr. tight end for the Oakland Raiders, Aug. 15, 1970. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series acquainting fans with the Raiders’ illustrious 60-year history as the team moves to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

He was a legend at Louisiana State, All-Pro with the Raiders and a prison dentist.

Much about Billy Cannon’s pro football career was like pulling teeth. And when he became a dentist after his playing days, so were the later years of his life.

After serving 2 1/2 years of a 5-year sentence for counterfeiting, Cannon became a dentist at Louisiana State Penitentiary. Eventually he was put in charge of the prison system’s entire medical system.

It was a post he held until his death in 2018.

Here are five more things about one of the most versatile offensive players — tight end, wide receiver, fullback, halfback — in Raiders’ history: