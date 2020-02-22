5 things about the Raiders’ Ottos

The last name of Jim and Gus Otto is the most famous palindrome in Raiders history. They also were pretty good football players.

Jim Otto, offensive center of the Oakland Raiders poses, date and location unknown. (AP Photo)

Jim Otto, center for the Oakland Raiders, gets footballs ready for a practice session at Oakland Coliseum, home of the AFL champions, in Oakland, Calif., Jan. 3, 1968. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

New York Jets' running back Emerson Boozer (32) goes for three yard gain in second quarter of game on Dec. 6, 1970 at New York's Shea Stadium as Jets' tight end Pete Lammons fends off Oakland Raiders' linebacker Gus Otto (34). Other players identified, are, from left: Jets' guard Randy Rasmussen (66), Raiders linebacker Dan Conners (55), and Jets running back George Nock (37). Raiders edged Jets, 14-13. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

New Orleans Saints running back Bob Gresham (35) takes to the air for a first down over teammate Jim Strong (42) against Oakland in New Orleans on Nov. 7, 1971. Rushing in is Oaklands Gus Otto (34) and grounded is Dan Conners (55). (AP Photo)

Pro football hall of famer Jim Otto before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series on the history of the Raiders.

Jim Otto was a center and an original Oakland Raider. He played 14 seasons, every one with the Raiders, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, the first year he was eligible.

Gus Otto was a linebacker and played for the Raiders from 1965 through ‘72. He wasn’t as great as Jim Otto, but he was good enough to make the American Football League all-star team four times.

Here are five things you oughta know about the Ottos:

Happy Birthday to Hall of Fame center Jim Otto! Played entire 15-year career with the @RAIDERS. Selected to 9 AFL All-Star Games and 3 Pro Bowls. One of only 20 players to play for the entire 10-year existence of the American Football League. pic.twitter.com/ZaQ7qhJCeA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2018

1. They were football brothers and kindred spirits but otherwise were not related. Jim, 82, was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, and played college football at Miami of Florida. Gus, 76, was born in St. Louis and played at Missouri.

Gus Otto moves in on Len Dawson as @RAIDERS DE Ben Davidson looks on. #RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/48dp1YoWxQ — Raiders History (@Oaklraiders1976) February 24, 2016

2. Jim Otto was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first-team All-Pro, a 10-time AFL all-star and a member of the NFL’s 100th anniversary team. Gus Otto was a four-time All-Pro.

3. Jim Otto wore jersey No. 50 in his and the Raiders’ first season in 1960 before switching to 00. A panel of NFL historians unanimously voted him the best player in history to wear No. 00 in a poll released in January. Gus Otto wore No. 34 and was not among the finalists in that poll, probably because 34 also was Walton Payton’s number. Gus also played offense at Missouri, rushing 127 times for 427 yards and four touchdowns — hence the low jersey number.

In the 60s @monan_chuck I was just a kid in the neighborhood (Alameda, CA). One day, Jim (00) & Gus Otto invited me/friends into their apartment, hung out with us, signed autographs, etc. I've never forgotten their graciousness and hospitality:-) @RAIDERS forever! https://t.co/MkMbjFmC1i — Mark DeYmaz (@markdeymaz) December 20, 2017

4. Because centers do not accumulate statistics in the manner of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the number most associated with Jim Otto, besides the one he wore on his back, is 74 — the number of surgical procedures he has endured (at last count), including 28 on his knees. His right leg was amputated in 2007. Despite undergoing nine knee operations when he was playing, he never missed a game, playing in 210 consecutively.

Pro FB Hall of Fame center Jim Otto,00, U of Miami & Raiders: 74 surgeries, including 28 knee ops (9 during playing career). "Pain of Glory" pic.twitter.com/dbPxqmLB4C — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) January 19, 2017

5. Gus Otto also overcame a serious health issue, undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery after his playing days.

Happy birthday to former #Raiders LB, Gus Otto, December 8, 1943. An AFL 1967 champion and AFL All-Star. pic.twitter.com/geZvC91i4y — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) December 8, 2019

