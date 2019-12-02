A look at the Raiders’ Las Vegas opponents for 2020

These are the teams already scheduled to visit Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are in the midst of the playoff race in their final season in Oakland.

It’s still not too early to start thinking about what their 2020 home schedule will look like as they move into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While the dates won’t be unveiled for several months, seven of the eight home opponents are already set.

Here’s a look at which teams will be visiting Las Vegas next season:

Divisional opponents

The Raiders will host these three AFC West teams every year.

Kansas City Chiefs — Quarterback Pat Mahomes will once again bring one of the league’s most explosive offenses into their annual road game against the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers — The Raiders and Chargers always have been rivals. Now that the matchup also is a battle of I-15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the animosity should intensify.

Denver Broncos — Another rivalry game fans will be treated to each and every season in Las Vegas. The Broncos once again look like they may be ferocious on defense for years to come.

AFC East

Oakland will play all four teams in this division in 2020, with road games against the Jets and Patriots.

Miami Dolphins — One of the few NFL cities where fans might not be clamoring to leave in the fall to enjoy the fun and weather in Las Vegas. Miami is rebuilding and almost certainly will bring one of the top rookie quarterbacks from this draft class with them next season.

Buffalo Bills — A potential playoff team despite a quarterback in Josh Allen, who is ranked as the No. 29 starter in the league by Pro Football Focus. If he can make any strides toward respectability next year, the Bills will be a force in the AFC once again.

NFC South

This is the crossover division for 2020, with the Raiders set to play road games at Atlanta and Carolina.

New Orleans Saints — Perhaps the marquee non-divisional game of the inaugural season in Las Vegas. The Saints show no signs of slowing down and should once again be a Super Bowl contender.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — A franchise quite familiar to coach Jon Gruden will no doubt be a highlight of the home schedule. Bruce Arians is trying to rebuild the team. The biggest question is whether Jameis Winston will be coming with him when he visits Las Vegas next year.

AFC South

The last home game will be determined by which team finishes in the same spot in the AFC South standings as the Raiders finish in the AFC West.

Odds suggest the Raiders will finish second in the division. Right now, that would line up with a game against the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders still could win the division, as well. That right now would mean a home game against Houston.

