AFC West: Broncos know Raiders pose big challenge

The Broncos, like the Raiders, are at the midway point of their season. But unlike the Raiders, the Broncos are 3-5 and on the outside of the playoff picture.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during a football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos, like the Raiders, are at the midway point of their season. But unlike the Raiders, the Broncos are 3-5 and on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Broncos will venture to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for a crucial matchup against their longtime AFC West rival. A win could could spark a turnaround. A loss all but eliminates them from playoff contention.

Denver coach Vic Fangio insists he’s a “game by game guy,” and said Wednesday that he doesn’t look ahead to the second half of the season. He was complimentary of the Raiders, though, and knows his team is in for a challenge as a 5-point underdog.

“They’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve done a good job of building their offense the way (Las Vegas coach) Jon (Gruden) wants it built, with the ability to be a physical running team but yet have the weapons at tight end and receiver to throw the ball down the field. And he’s done a good job of calling the games and mixing those up,” Fangio said.

“They’ve had a tough schedule … and they’ve come out in good shape. They’ve built a good team there. Being in Jon’s third year, they’re seeing the fruits of that labor,” he added.

The Broncos split their two meetings with the Raiders last season — Fangio’s first at the helm — and are coming off a 34-27 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Denver running back Phillip Lindsay expects a competitive, physical game Sunday.

“The fact is that we’ve got to win all our divisional games and find a way to win some more out of our division,” Lindsay said. “This is going to be a big test for us when it comes to physicality and being able to be disciplined and being able to … score points.”

Chargers still battling

All six of the Chargers’ losses this season are by one score, and coach Anthony Lynn marveled at the resiliency of his team Wednesday to local media Wednesday.

“They stick together and they encourage each other,” he said. “We’re big on accountability and we don’t want the next man to fail. … We’ve got a chance to make a statement here and finish the last eight games the right way.”

Los Angeles travels this weekend to Miami for a date with the Dolphins, who have won four straight and at 5-3 are in the mix for a playoff berth. They’re 10th in scoring at 27.8 points per game and fourth in points allowed at 20.1. Lynn said he’s impressed with all three phases of their play.

“We need to get a win,” Lynn said.

Chiefs on bye

The first-place Chiefs are idle this week.

Through nine weeks, wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in touchdown catches with nine, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is second in the NFL in touchdown passes with 25 and tight end Travis Kelce is third in receiving yards with 767.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.