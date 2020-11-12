Alec Ingold returns to Raiders’ practice after hospital visit

The team’s starting fullback watched the end of Sunday’s win over the Chargers from a hospital bed in Los Angeles after suffering a rib injury.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) remains down surrounded by teammates after Josh Jacobs, not pictured, scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The sight of Alec Ingold watching the second half of Sunday’s win over the Chargers from a hospital bed had the Raiders scrambling to find a potential replacement at fullback should he miss any time.

It doesn’t appear such a temporary fix will be necessary.

Ingold returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity and coach Jon Gruden is optimistic about his availability for Sunday despite the second-year pro suffering a rib injury that landed him in the hospital.

“Alec Ingold, the Raider fans, he’s going to be one of their favorites,” Gruden said. “He’s like the old guys. He’s like the throwback guys. He will not come off the field. He insists on playing. He’s been cleared to play, and he did practice today. I’d be shocked if he’s not ready to play great on Sunday.”

Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery fell with his knee directly landing in Ingold’s ribs as he blocked downfield on a touchdown by Josh Jacobs.

Ingold told the Review-Journal by text message Sunday night he would just need a flak jacket and some dirt and he would be good to go.

Quarterback Derek Carr isn’t surprised by Ingold’s toughness.

“You want to talk about an old-school football player,” Carr said. “One of those guys that would play without a face mask, that kind of guy. That is Alec Ingold.”

Carr said he has been through rib injuries and was able to offer Ingold a bit of advice in his recovery.

“It’s no joke,” he said. “I told him, ‘Whenever you go to sleep make sure you sleep straight up. Don’t lay down because getting up in the morning will put tears in your eyes.”

Safety Johnathan Abram (groin), defensive end Arden Key (foot), cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and tackle Sam Young (knee/ankle) were all limited in practice on Wednesday.

Tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) did not participate. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst didn’t practice with an ankle injury and center Rodney Hudson had a rest day.

“(Damon) Arnette did practice today,” Gruden said. “He’s been out a long time. No guarantee he’ll start or play or be a factor in the game yet. He has to determine that himself and show us tomorrow and Friday.”

Tackle Trent Brown is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was not present.

Tikk Takk No

Former Falcons edge defender Takk McKinley was claimed by the Bengals on waivers Wednesday.

People close to the Raiders confirmed the organization did put in a claim on McKinley, but the Bengals had higher priority based on having a worse record.

McKinley carried a price tag of about $875,000 for the rest of the season and could fetch a compensatory pick if he leaves via free agency in the offseason.

The Browns and 49ers also reportedly put in claims in McKinley.

Opposing view

Broncos coach Vic Fangio was asked Wednesday about the challenges of dealing with a dynamic tight end like the Raiders’ Darren Waller.

“He’s a really good player,” Fangio said. “He’s got a tight end body with wide receiver abilities. He’s strong. He runs good after the catch. He’s strong at the ball when competing for it. He’s really, really a good player.”

Fangio said the challenge has become even more difficult this season because of the talent surrounding Waller on the offense.

“It’s become harder to give him the attention you’d like to give him with the new receivers they have—(Henry) Ruggs and (Nelson) Agholor and (Josh) Jacobs coming out of the backfield. They’ve got a really balanced offense in their skill positions. They’ve got good players all over the place.”

