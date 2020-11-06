Allegiant vs. SoFi: How the new stadiums stack up

In their matchup Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will see how the new SoFi Stadium stacks up against their new home at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers compares the Raiders' home with SoFi Stadium, home of the L.A. Chargers and Rams (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders, who play on Sunday in Los Angeles, have more than their membership in the AFC West in common. Both are playing in new multi-billion dollar stadiums.

The Chargers are sharing SoFi Stadium with the Rams, while the Raiders are the sole NFL tenant at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s how the new facilities compare.

Capacity

While both stadiums were built with hosting large-scale events in addition to NFL games in mind, SoFi has the larger capacity. It seats 70,240, expandable to 100,240 for events like a Super Bowl. Allegiant maxes out at 65,000 fans for a Raiders games and is expandable to 72,000 for larger events.

Price

SoFi was the more expensive project at $5 billion. It sits on 298 acres of land that will be built out to include a mixed-use development dubbed Hollywood Park.

Allegiant cost $2 billion and sits on 62 acres of land, with no additional plans for expansion. There is a stadium district being discussed for the area, which could include restaurant, bar, retail, hotel and living spaces.

Construction time

Although the stadiums were completed around the same time this summer, Allegiant took much less time to complete.

The “Death Star” was built in 31 months. It was on such a tight schedule that its target completion date of July 31 was thought to be too ambitious by many local officials and fans.

SoFi Stadium was built in 47 months, after being put a year behind schedule because of weather issues in 2017.

Special feature

Although both stadiums are marvels in their own right, each facility boasts a special feature that gives it a unique feel.

In SoFi, the massive, two-sided, center-hung video board stands out as the most noticeable feature in the 3.1 million square-foot building.

The oval-shaped structure spans the length of the field, offering high-definition quality video to anyone inside the stadium. The screen wraps around the exterior and interior of the video board.

At Allegiant, the area including the lanai doors on the north end of the stadium is the main attraction. The 80-by-215 foot doors open to a spectacular view of the Las Vegas Strip.

The area is anchored by the 93-foot tall Al Davis Memorial Torch, which is hailed as the largest 3D printed object in the world. A circular bar surrounds the torch, making it the ideal spot to grab a drink in the 1.75 million square-foot stadium.

Big events

Both stadiums already have big events planned, with SoFi having a few more marquee events already lined up.

SoFi Stadium is slated to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the 2023 college football championship game and the 2028 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies.

Allegiant Stadium is in line to host the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl and should be a contender to net Super Bowl LVII in 2024, after New Orleans officials and the NFL agreed to swap dates to allow for the 2025 game to be played in the “Big Easy.”

Location

Allegiant sits in the more desirable location, next door to the Las Vegas Strip. Within a quick drive or moderate walk lies some of the best shopping, dining, entertainment and gambling options in the world for fans to enjoy before and after games.

SoFi is located in Inglewood, a Los Angeles suburb, with not many attractions in the general vicinity. Once Hollywood Park is built surrounding the stadium, the area will be a more attractive place to spend time before and after games.

