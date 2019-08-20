Antonio Brown wears helmet, practices with Raiders

The wide receiver participated on Tuesday in at least a portion of the team’s first practice at their regular training facility wearing a certified helmet, coach Jon Gruden said.

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown, left, walks off the field after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, right, watches while players stretch as Antonio Brown (84) walks on the field during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, speaks during a news conference after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders star wide receiver Antonio Brown participated on Tuesday in at least a portion of the team’s first practice at their regular training facility after breaking camp in Napa on Monday.

“He’s all-in and ready to go,” coach Jon Gruden said after practice. “That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”

Brown practiced wearing a helmet, and Gruden would only say that the helmet was “certified.”

BREAKING: Yup, that's a helmet in AB's hand pic.twitter.com/HlGhNKFZlO — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 20, 2019 Gruden says Antonio Brown did practice with a helmet that was "certified." — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) August 20, 2019

It was unclear what model he was using and whether it is seen as a potential long-term solution. Brown was unavailable for comment.

Brown, who was challenged by general manager Mike Mayock to be all-in or all-out when he missed practice on Sunday, filed a second grievance against the NFL on Monday for not allowing him to wear his preferred headgear.

On Tuesday, he was participating in an early walk-through without a helmet, but quickly shuffled off the practice field and into the performance center just as media were allowed to enter.

He briefly returned at the end of the 10-minute stretching period that was the only portion of practice open to reporters. Brown continued light stretching in the corner of the end zone, still with no sign of a helmet, as the rest of his teammates huddled in the middle of the field.

When practice was wrapping up and media was allowed back in, Brown was seen walking off the field with a helmet in his hand.

“He looks really good,” Gruden said. “He’s showing great retention in what we’re doing. He didn’t miss the offseason. He’s been here in meetings. It’s good to have him back. He’s in great shape, running hard and running good routes.”

Brown’s participation was a sign that closure could be near for a saga that has dragged on throughout his first training camp with the organization. One of the league’s most consistent pass catchers, Brown was acquired from the Steelers for two draft picks in March.

Brown, who practiced with the team just once in Napa due to frostbitten feet and the helmet dispute, was expected to practice Sunday after his participation in the Raiders’ two walk-through sessions Saturday. But that changed because Brown was still upset about the helmet situation, and the star wideout was absent from the session. Brown did attend a team meeting Monday morning, according to a team source.

“It’s not been a distraction to me, at all,” Gruden said. “I hate to break it to anybody, but we’ve known what the status is regarding his feet. He just showed up with frostbite. I’ve never had a guy show up with frostbite, and fortunately we got that thing under control.”

He was on the field in full uniform, including a helmet, for the team’s preseason game in Arizona on Thursday night. After running routes in warmups, he proclaimed himself ready to rejoin his team and move forward.

At the time, Brown was optimistic because he had found a newer model of the disputed helmet and hoped it would be approved by the league.

It was not.

Brown has now filed a second grievance, arguing other players in the league were granted a one-year grace period after finding out their helmets were no longer approved for use. There is not a timetable for a ruling on the matter.

“This grievance thing is no laughing matter,” Gruden said. “It’s something that’s really important to him. There’s nothing wrong with supporting your players and the things they believe in. We also understand the league’s position, but I’m confident he’s going to be a heck of a player for us and be ready to roll.”

Brown is not expected to play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Packers in Winnipeg, Canada.

The Raiders open the season Sept. 9 on “Monday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

