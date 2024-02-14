56°F
Antonio Pierce hires his son as Raiders assistant coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 9:55 am
 
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce adjusts his headset during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Arizona State defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Southern Utah on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Antonio Pierce is turning to a familiar face to help round out his Raiders coaching staff.

Pierce is hiring his son, DeAndre Pierce, as an assistant offensive coach.

DeAndre Pierce comes to the Raiders from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he spent the 2023 season as a defensive coach. He played under his father in high school at Long Beach Poly and Arizona State when his father was the Sun Devils’ defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. He played defensive back at Arizona State.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

