Antonio Pierce hires his son as Raiders assistant coach
DeAndre Pierce comes to the Raiders from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he spent the 2023 season as a defensive coach. He played at Arizona State.
Antonio Pierce is turning to a familiar face to help round out his Raiders coaching staff.
Pierce is hiring his son, DeAndre Pierce, as an assistant offensive coach.
DeAndre Pierce comes to the Raiders from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he spent the 2023 season as a defensive coach. He played under his father in high school at Long Beach Poly and Arizona State when his father was the Sun Devils’ defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. He played defensive back at Arizona State.
