Raiders News

Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2024 - 10:54 am
 
Updated January 14, 2024 - 10:59 am
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches the team play from the sideline during the fi ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches the team play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Amid the groundswell of support for him to be the Raiders’ full-time head coach, Antonio Pierce’s job options around the NFL are growing.

Pierce has conducted a virtual interview with the Tennessee Titans for their head coach job and will soon interview for the Atlanta Falcons’ opening.

Pierce was elevated from linebackers coach to interim head coach Oct. 31 after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and led them to a 5-4 finish. His work as a locker-room leader won him the respect of his players, many of whom have come out to support him getting the full-time job.

While that eventually might be the case, the Raiders must follow the NFL’s guidelines on hiring a coach, which includes interviewing at least two external minority candidates. Those interviews must be done in person, and presuming the Raiders want to interview minority candidates who currently work with NFL teams, those interviews can not happen until the end of the divisional round playoffs beginning the week of Jan. 22.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

THE LATEST
Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo takes the field before an NFL game between the Rai ...
Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants
By / RJ

One of the Raiders’ position coaches left for another opportunity Thursday, in what could be the start of an overhaul to the team’s offensive staff.

