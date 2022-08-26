At 93, a Raiders fan is going to her first-ever game

Helen Emerson has been a Raiders since 1960. On Friday, she finally gets the chance to see her beloved team in person.

Helen Emerson moved from the Bay Area to Las Vegas over 50 years ago. When the Raiders did the same in 2020, they were following her, she jokes.

Emerson is 93. She’s been a Raiders fan since the team’s inception in 1960. On Friday, she’ll finally get to go to her first-ever game when her beloved team hosts the New England Patriots in a preseason contest.

“The players just always amazed me,” Emerson said, recounting the days of wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, center Jim Otto and other Raiders legends of the 1960s and 1970s.

Through the Super Bowl victories in 1976, 1980, and 1983, the moves from Oakland to Los Angeles and back to Oakland, then to Las Vegas, and all the ups and downs in between, Emerson has been there for the Silver and Black.

“About as long as they’ve been in existence, I’ve been a fan,” she said.

The New York City native said she grew up with three brothers who listened to football on the radio before games were broadcast on TV. Instead of trying to fight them for radio time, she joined them and became a football fan.

She and her late husband Ernest, who was in the military, became Raiders fans because they lived in the Bay Area near Oakland when the team started up.

Because there were five kids growing up in the family, there was never enough time or money to go to a game. Especially after Ernest’s death in 1977.

“Once I became widowed, the whole responsibility of family raising was mine,” Emerson said, sitting on the patio outside the same house near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue that she, Ernest and the family moved into in 1968. “I didn’t have the time or the resources. Instead of two salaries now, we only had one. It was pretty tough.

“I had a lot of responsibilities,” she continued. “I couldn’t throw money away on my entertainment. When television came on the scene and everything like that, I could watch the games on Sundays.”

Emerson’s daughter, Dianne Wiseman, also a Raiders fan since the 1960s, is taking her mom to Friday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

Neither had ever been to an NFL game. It will be Wiseman’s first time, too.

“This is on my bucket list of things to do,” said an excited Wiseman, 69, who drove down from her home in Carson City.

“I figured she would just tell me no,” Wiseman recounted, thinking her 93-year-old mom, even though she’s a superfan, wouldn’t want to go to a big, loud, crowded football game.

Still mentally sharp, with her hearing and eyesight still strong, Emerson, who uses a walker and a wheelchair, was looking forward to being in her wheelchair in the stadium and taking in the full spectacle, however loud that may be.

“I just kinda nonchalantly said, ‘Do you want to go to a Raiders game?’” Wiseman said. “And she just said yes, so I was kinda jazzed.”

