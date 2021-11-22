Bengals’ Joe Mixon has fun at Raiders’ expense in lopsided win

Joe Mixon ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and celebrated the first score by shooting imaginary craps with his teammates.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon conceived the idea Thursday during practice. A “business trip” to Las Vegas was looming, and he wanted to celebrate the occasion. Even if he couldn’t enjoy the activity on Las Vegas Boulevard.

When they scored a touchdown, he said, “we’ve got to do something where we’re gambling. I was like ‘You know what? Shake them dice,’” he said with a smile. “I ended up saying whoever scored is going to shake the dice.”

Fitting that he would hit the jackpot.

The 25-year-old honored his vow by shooting imaginary craps after scoring the first of his two touchdowns Sunday during a 32-13 victory over the Raiders. The imaginary winnings totaled “$50 million,” Mixon said. And he totaled 123 rushing yards and the two scores — eclipsing the century mark for the first time since Week 1.

“We were just trying to do whatever we (could) to stay with the runs,” Mixon said. “Runs feeding off the pass. Pass feeding off the runs. Stayed physical. Tried to wear them down.”

Cincinnati’s offense is usually predicated on the play of quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, who drive the NFL’s No. 9 scoring attack. But Burrow said he knew the Bengals must be patient Sunday against a defense built around zone coverage principles and designed to limit explosive plays.

That made Mixon especially important. He carried 30 times to help Cincinnati possess the football for 37:20. He was limited to 11 carries and 26 yards in the first half. But Bengals coach Zac Taylor never wavered and stayed true to the game plan he tailored for the Raiders.

Burrow managed the action, completing 20 of 29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown to Chase.

“Every game is going to be played a certain style of way,” Taylor said. “We knew that this was a game where we’d have to run the football. (Burrow) just wants to win. He doesn’t care what it looks like. … You’ve really got to play with a lead and our defense gave us that. Keep pounding the run game. That’s a good recipe for success.”

Boyd said that Mixon tends to get better toward the end of games. He certainly did Sunday, registering 94 rushing yards in the second half. Mixon plowed through several would-be tacklers late in the third quarter with an 18-yard run that sparked a celebration on Cincinnati’s sideline.

He added a 20-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, weaving through a weary defense.

Taylor also enjoys playing craps. Mixon said he discussed the gambling game on Saturday with his coach before beating the Raiders.

“We came down here for a business trip. Handled business,” Mixon said. “We always have time to come back here in the offseason and do our thing.”

