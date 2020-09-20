‘Bo Jackson Game’ highlights Raiders’ lengthy MNF history

A brief look at each of the franchise’s 70 appearances on Monday Night Football.

Running back Bo Jackson (34) of the Los Angeles Raiders follows Dokie Williams (85) for a four yard gain against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the Monday night game in Seattle, Wash., Nov. 30, 1987. Jackson had 122 yards in the first half of the game . (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Bo Jackson was four games into his rookie season in 1987 when he made his Monday Night Football debut against the Seahawks in Seattle.

A legend was born with the nation getting its first primetime look at the phenom.

Jackson’s 235-total yard, three-touchdown performance included a highlight-reel collision with Brian Bosworth and a memorable 91-yard run where he kept going right into the tunnel at the Kingdome.

The images of that night are ingrained in the minds of anybody fortunate enough to be tuned in and are just a few of the many special moments the Raiders have enjoyed on Monday Night Football throughout the years.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Raiders are 40-29-1 in games played on Monday since the concept was launched in 1970.

Here is a look at each of those contests:

Home team in ALL CAPS.

Oct. 19, 1970: RAIDERS 34, Redskins 20 — The game was supposed to feature a marquee coaching matchup between Vince Lombardi and John Madden, but Lombardi died six weeks before the game.

Oct. 4, 1971: Raiders 34, BROWNS 20 — Oakland outscored Cleveland 24-3 in the fourth quarter to complete a rally from an early 14-0 deficit.

Oct. 9, 1972: Raiders 34, OILERS 0 — The game is best remembered for ABC cameras catching a frustrated Houston fan raising a middle finger, prompting commentator Don Meredith to comment, “We’re number 1 in the nation.”

Dec. 11, 1972: RAIDERS 24, Jets 16 — Marv Hubbard ran for 118 yards to help Oakland overcome a 403-yard effort from Joe Namath.

Oct. 22, 1973: Raiders 23, BRONCOS 23 — Jim Turner’s late field goal for Denver secured the only Monday Night Football tie in Raiders’ history.

Sept. 16, 1974: BILLS 21, Raiders 20 — The debut of Alex Karras as a color commentator on the broadcast marked the last time the Raiders would lose on Monday Night until 1981.

Sept. 22, 1975: Raiders 31, DOLPHINS 21 — Oakland went on the road and snapped Miami’s 31-game home winning streak on the night ABC cut into the broadcast to update the nation on an assassination attempt against President Gerald Ford.

Dec. 8, 1975: RAIDERS 17, Broncos 10 — Ken Stabler threw for just 85 yards and was intercepted twice, but Harold Hart and Pete Banaszak each scored on short runs.

Sept. 20, 1976: Raiders 24, CHIEFS 21 — The Raiders built a 24-7 lead on three Stabler touchdown passes, then held on for the win.

Dec. 6, 1976: RAIDERS 35, Bengals 20 — Stabler threw for four touchdowns, including two to Dave Casper.

Oct. 3, 1977: Raiders 37, CHIEFS 28 — Clarence Davis ran for two third-quarter touchdowns to help the Raiders rally from a 21-10 deficit as both Davis and Mark van Eeghen eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Nov. 28, 1977: RAIDERS 34, Bills 13 — The Raiders held Buffalo to just 65 yards on the ground as O.J. Simpson, playing his final season with the Bills, was out due to knee surgery earlier in the month.

Nov. 13, 1978: Raiders 34, BENGALS 21 — The Raiders were outgained 448-201 but won, forcing seven turnovers, including four interceptions of Ken Anderson.

Oct. 8, 1979: RAIDERS 13, Dolphins 3 — Ted Hendricks ran one of two Bob Griese interceptions back for 23 yards for a defensive score.

Dec. 3, 1979: Raiders 42, SAINTS 35 — Stabler found Cliff Branch for an 8-yard touchdown pass to complete a comeback from a 35-14 deficit as the Raiders scored the final 28 points of the game. Stabler had three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, two to Branch.

Oct. 20, 1980: Raiders 45, STEELERS 34 — Jim Plunkett threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns to outduel Terry Bradshaw.

Nov. 17, 1980: Raiders 19, SEAHAWKS 17 — Ted Hendricks blocked a punt through the end zone to start a fourth-quarter rally from a 17-7 deficit that was capped off by Chris Bahr’s game-winning 28-yard field goal.

Dec. 1, 1980: RAIDERS 9, Broncos 3 — Plunkett threw for only 78 yards, but scored the game’s only touchdown on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.

Sept. 14, 1981: Raiders 36, VIKINGS 10 — After Plunkett tossed a pair of touchdown passes, Marc Wilson’s only throw of the game in mop-up duty goes for a 61-yard score to Malcolm Barnwell.

Dec. 7, 1981: RAIDERS 30, Steelers 27 — The Raiders get a win in their final Monday Night Football home game before relocating to Los Angeles.

Dec. 21, 1981: CHARGERS 23, Raiders 10 — The Raiders have their 14-game Monday Night Football winning streak snapped.

Nov. 22, 1982: RAIDERS 28, Chargers 24 — Marcus Allen racked up 124 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders erased a 24-0 deficit by scoring the game’s final 28 points.

Sept. 19, 1983: RAIDERS 27, Dolphins 14 — Dan Marino came on in relief of David Woodley in a blowout and completed 11 of 17 passes for 90 yards and two scores in his NFL debut.

Sept. 24, 1984: RAIDERS 33, Chargers 30 — Allen had four touchdowns, including two late to cap a wild fourth-quarter comeback.

Nov. 12, 1984: SEAHAWKS 17, Raiders 14 — Allen scored twice, but was limited to 57 yards on the ground on 15 carries by a stout Seattle defense.

Dec. 10, 1984: Raiders 24, LIONS 3 — Allen scored on a 73-yard pass from Plunkett and Detroit had four players attempt a pass with none recording a quarterback rating above 62.1.

Oct. 28, 1985: RAIDERS 34, Chargers 21 — Allen ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns while the Raiders held the Chargers to just 50 yards on the ground.

Dec. 23, 1985: Raiders 16, RAMS 6 — Dokie Williams scored the lone touchdown of the game on a 21-yard pass from Wilson in the fourth quarter.

Dec. 8, 1986: SEAHAWKS 37, Raiders 0 — Plunkett, Wilson and Rusty Hilger each threw at least eight passes for the Raiders, none completing more than 50 percent and all throwing at least one interception.

Oct. 12, 1987: BRONCOS 30, Raiders 14 — Vince Evans was intercepted three times and sacked twice as Denver rolled to a victory.

Nov. 30, 1987: Raiders 37, SEAHAWKS 14 — The Bo Jackson game.

Sept. 26, 1988: Raiders 30, BRONCOS 27 — Bahr’s late field goal forced overtime and his 35-yarder won it in the extra session as the Raiders completed a comeback from 24-0 down at halftime.

Nov. 28, 1988: SEAHAWKS 35, Raiders 27 — Dave Krieg threw touchdowns to five receivers, including Steve Largent, as Seattle avenged the loss from the previous year at the Kingdome.

Oct. 9, 1989: Raiders 14, JETS 7 — Art Shell, the first Black head coach in the NFL’s modern era, is victorious in his first game following the firing of Mike Shanahan.

Nov. 19, 1990: Raiders 13, DOLPHINS 10 — The Raiders’ defense came up big, holding Marino’s potent offense to just 213 yards, including 14 on the ground.

Dec. 10, 1990: Raiders 38, LIONS 31 — Allen’s 129 rushing yards and a touchdown helped overcome a 176-yard, two-touchdown performance by Barry Sanders.

Oct. 28, 1991: CHIEFS 24, Raiders 21 — Kansas City scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian Okoye to rally for the victory.

Dec. 16, 1991: SAINTS 27, Raiders 0 — The Raiders managed just 117 total yards and Vince Evans went 0-for-3 in relief of an ineffective Jay Schroeder with one intercepted and run back for a touchdown.

Sept. 28, 1992: CHIEFS 27, Raiders 7 — Kansas City rolled to a victory on the night the league celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first night football game, a 0-0 tie between Wyoming Seminary and Mansfield State Normal that was called at halftime.

Dec. 14, 1992: DOLPHINS 20, Raiders 7 — Mark Duper caught a 62-yard touchdown from Marino and Eddie Anderson accounted for the only Raiders points with a 102-yard interception return.

Oct. 18, 1993: Raiders 23, BRONCOS 20 — Jeff Jaeger made a 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining to cap a wild game that featured 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Sept. 5, 1994: 49ERS 44, Raiders 14 — Jerry Rice caught seven passes for 169 yards and two scores while taking his only rushing attempt 23 yards for a score in the only meeting between the 49ers and Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Dec. 5, 1994: Raiders 24, CHARGERS 17 — Raghib “Rocket” Ismail caught 6-yard touchdown passes from both Evans and Jeff Hostetler, including the game-winner midway through the fourth quarter. Hostetler finished with 328 yards passing.

Oct. 16, 1995: BRONCOS 27, Raiders 0 — John Elway threw for 324 yards and Jason Elam made four field goals as the 3-point favorite Raiders were blown out on the road.

Nov. 27, 1995: CHARGERS 12, Raiders 6 — John Carney made four field goals to Jaeger’s two in a game that featured no touchdowns.

Oct. 21, 1996: Raiders 23, CHARGERS 14 — Napoleon Kaufman ran for a touchdown and Cole Ford kicked three field goals in the win.

Nov. 4, 1996: Broncos 22, RAIDERS 21 — Rod Smith caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Elway with less than five minutes remaining in the first Monday Night Football game in Oakland since 1981.

Dec. 9, 1996: RAIDERS 26, Chiefs 7 — Kansas City’s Rich Gannon struggled to a 12-for-33 performance in the loss.

Sept. 8, 1997: Chiefs 28, RAIDERS 27 — Andre Rison’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Elvis Grbac in the final moments lifted the Chiefs to the road victory.

Nov. 24, 1997: BRONCOS 31, Raiders 3 — Terrell Davis was held to 69 yards on 21 carries, but scored three times as Denver rolled.

Nov. 22, 1999: BRONCOS 27, Raiders 21 — Jason Elam forced overtime with a 53-yard field goal at the end of regulation and Olandis Gary ended it with a 24-yard touchdown run early in the extra session.

Nov. 13, 2000: BRONCOS 27, Raiders 24 — Tim Brown tied the game on a 22-yard pass from Gannon with 1:06 to play, but Elam drilled a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Nov. 5, 2001: RAIDERS 38, Broncos 28 — Brown caught nine passes for 95 yards and two scores, while Elam scored the 20,000th point in Monday Night Football history during the loss.

No. 11, 2002: Raiders 34, BRONCOS 10 — Rice had nine catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Rod Woodson ran an interception back 98 yards for a touchdown in the 500th Monday Night Football game.

Dec. 2, 2002: RAIDERS 26, Jets 20 — Gannon threw for 342 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to Rice, and Sebastian Janikowski made four field goals.

Sept. 22, 2003: BRONCOS 31, Raiders 10 — Jake Plummer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Denver win.

Oct. 20, 2003: Chiefs 17, RAIDERS 10 — Priest Holmes ran for 123 yards and touchdown, adding 50 more yards on four receptions.

Dec. 22, 2003: Packers 41, RAIDERS 7 — Brett Favre threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns a day after his father died of a heart attack in one of the most memorable performances in Monday Night Football history.

Sept. 11, 2006: Chargers 27, RAIDERS 0 — Philip Rivers attempted just 11 passes as LaDainian Tomlinson racked up 131 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in a game the Raiders managed just 129 total yards in a game that kicked off the era of Week 1 doubleheaders on Monday Night Football.

Nov. 6, 2006: SEAHAWKS 16, Raiders 0 — Andrew Walter completed just 16 of 35 attempts for 166 yards and was sacked nine times as the Raiders were shut out on Monday Night Football’s first season on ESPN.

Sept. 8, 2008: Broncos 41, RAIDERS 14 — JaMarcus Russell opened his second season as the starting quarterback, throwing for 180 yards and two scores in the loss.

Sept. 14, 2009: Chargers 24, RAIDERS 20 — Russell gave the Raiders the lead on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy with 2:34 to play, but Darren Sproles ran in a score from 5 yards out with 18 seconds left.

Sept. 12, 2011: Raiders 23, BRONCOS 20 — Jason Campbell threw for a touchdown and ran for another, while Darren McFadden ran for 150 yards in the win.

Sept. 10, 2012: Chargers 22, RAIDERS 14 — The teams combined for just 77 rushing yards and Nate Kaeding made five field goals.

Sept. 23, 2013: BRONCOS 37, Raiders 21 — Peyton Manning threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns as Denver pulled away.

Nov. 21, 2016: Raiders 27, Texans 20 — Amari Cooper caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 4:43 to play to lift the Raiders to the win in the first NFL game in Mexico City and the first Monday Night Football game played outside the United States.

Dec. 25, 2017: EAGLES 19, Raiders 10 — The Raiders committed five turnovers, including a fumble on the final play of the game that was returned 23 yards for a score by Derek Barnett that is best remembered in Las Vegas for the Eagles taking a knee on the ensuing extra point that swung the outcome of wagers at the sports books.

Sept. 10, 2018: Rams 33, RAIDERS 13 — Carr threw for 303 yards, but was intercepted three times and Todd Gurley racked up 147 total yards and a touchdown.

Dec. 24, 2018: RAIDERS 27, Broncos 14 — Doug Martin ran for 107 yards and a touchdown after Dwayne Harris opened the scoring with a 99-yard punt return in the first quarter.

Sept. 9, RAIDERS 24, Broncos 16 — Josh Jacobs made his NFL debut with two rushing touchdowns and Tyrell Williams had 105 yards and a score through the air in the final Monday Night Football game in Oakland.

