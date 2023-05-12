Breakdown of Raiders schedule, beginning and ending with Broncos

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) wraps up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) for a sack during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as his teammate tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) look on during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a breakdown of the Raiders’ 17 regular-season games, with date, betting line, series history including the postseason and storylines. Week 13 is the team’s bye week.

Week 1 at Denver Broncos

Sept. 10, Empower Field at Mile High

Opening line: Broncos -3.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 71-54-2

Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 — Raiders 22-16

Lowdown: Sean Payton’s first game as Broncos coach will be against his new team’s bitter rival. How comfortable will quarterback Russell Wilson immediately be in a new system? The Raiders will get the first look.

Week 2 at Buffalo Bills

Sept. 17, Highmark Stadium

Opening line: Bills -7.5

All-time record: Series tied 21-21

Last meeting: Oct. 4, 2020 — Bills 30-23

Lowdown: A second straight road game to start the season is a tall order. A road game in Buffalo in front of some of the wildest fans in the league is a herculean task. But at least the Raiders don’t have to do it in December.

Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 24, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Raiders -1.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 17-14

Last meeting: Dec. 24, 2022 — Steelers 13-10

Lowdown: The first prime-time game on the schedule for the Raiders will be on “Sunday Night Football.” Last season’s Christmas Eve game in Pittsburgh was the final start of quarterback Derek Carr’s tenure. Now the presumed first home start of the Jimmy Garoppolo era will be against the same Steelers team.

Week 4 at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 1, SoFi Stadium

Opening line: Chargers -4.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 68-57-2

Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 — Raiders 27-20

Lowdown: A third road game in four weeks to start the season isn’t favorable scheduling for the Raiders. At least this is a short trip to play quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers, and there will be plenty of Raiders fans in the building..

Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers

Oct. 9, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Raiders -1.5

All-time record: Packers lead 9-5

Last meeting: Oct. 20, 2019 — Packers 42-24

Lowdown: After not having a prime-time home game last season, Allegiant Stadium will be the stage for “Monday Night Football.” It will be the first chance for star wide receiver Davante Adams to play his former team, though a bit of the luster is gone with Jordan Love at quarterback instead of Aaron Rodgers.

Week 6 vs. New England Patriots

Oct. 15, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Patriots -1.5

All-time record: Patriots lead 20-16-1

Last meeting: Dec. 18, 2022 — Raiders 30-24

Lowdown: There are still so many ties between these organizations, including Garoppolo going against the team that drafted him when Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator. But it will be almost impossible to top the last meeting between these teams last season at Allegiant Stadium, when the Raiders’ Chandler Jones scored on the “Fail Mary” from the Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers, who now plays for the Raiders.

Week 7 at Chicago Bears

Oct. 22, Soldier Field

Opening line: Bears -1

All-time record: Series tied 8-8

Last meeting: Oct. 10, 2021 — Bears 20-9

Lowdown: Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears have high expectations for a good season after several down years. This probably will be the final time the Raiders play at Solider Field before the Bears move to the suburbs.

Week 8 at Detroit Lions

Oct. 30, Ford Field

Opening line: Lions -3.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 7-6

Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 — Raiders 31-24

Lowdown: A second consecutive game in the Midwest for the Raiders and another prime-time appearance on “Monday Night Football.” The Lions are generating plenty of buzz as a trendy pick to win the NFC North, and several appearances in prime time reflect that excitement.

Week 9 vs. New York Giants

Nov. 5, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Raiders -1.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 8-6

Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2021 — Giants 23-16

Lowdown: The Raiders will have a reunion with Darren Waller when the tight end returns to Allegiant Stadium with the Giants. He might return before that for another WNBA championship parade should his wife, Kelsey Plum, and the Aces fulfill expectations.

Week 10 vs. New York Jets

Nov. 12, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Jets -2.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 26-20-2

Last meeting: Dec. 6, 2020 — Raiders 31-28

Lowdown: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will lead a team in green into Las Vegas for “Sunday Night Football,” but it’s not the Packers. By that point, it might not be so strange seeing him in a different jersey. It might be odd seeing him on the opposite sideline from Raiders receiver Davante Adams, though.

Week 11 at Miami Dolphins

Nov. 19, Hard Rock Stadium

Opening line: Dolphins -5.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 21-19-1

Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 — Raiders 31-28

Lowdown: The Raiders might have thought they had rid themselves of Tyreek Hill when he left the Chiefs to play in South Florida. But here he is again. November is a great time to visit Miami, though.

Week 12 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 26, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Chiefs -5

All-time record: Chiefs lead 72-54-2

Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 — Chiefs 31-13

Lowdown: The first of two meetings between the bitter rivals in a five-game span. Kansas City has won five straight and nine of 10 in the series. The Chiefs have not lost at Allegiant Stadium.

Week 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 10, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Raiders -1.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 10-6

Last meeting: Sept. 22, 2019 — Vikings 34-14

Lowdown: The Raiders had a chance to take star wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft. They passed. Now they will have to find a way to cover him in his first regular-season game in Las Vegas.

Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec. 14, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Chargers -1.5

All-time record: Raiders lead 68-57-2

Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 — Raiders 27-20

Lowdown: Late-season games between the Chargers and Raiders at Allegiant Stadium tend to be wild. Nobody should be playing for a tie this time, either.

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec. 25, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Opening line: Chiefs -8.5

All-time record: Chiefs lead 72-54-2

Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 — Chiefs 31-13

Lowdown: No gifts for the Raiders, who will spend Christmas on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions and winners of the past seven AFC West titles. It will be the Nickelodeon game, but even the silliness of the green slime isn’t likely to bring down the temperature of this rivalry. Let’s hope the Nickelodeon camera people stay out of the Raiders’ way as they leave the field.

Week 17 at Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 31, Lucas Oil Stadium

Opening line: Raiders -2

All-time record: Raiders lead 11-10

Last meeting: Nov. 13, 2022 — Colts 25-20

Lowdown: New Year’s Eve probably doesn’t hit quite the same in Indianapolis as it does in Las Vegas. Exciting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the draft, might be starting for the Colts.

Week 18 vs. Denver Broncos

Jan. 6 or 7, Allegiant Stadium

Opening line: Broncos -1

All-time record: Raiders lead 71-54-2

Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 — Raiders 22-16

Lowdown: The Raiders will open and close the season with the same opponent. These teams also closed the 2019 season in Denver with a wild finish.

