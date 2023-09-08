Breaking down Raiders’ schedule: Season begins, ends against Broncos

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ opponents this season. There’s two appearances on “Monday Night Football” and two on “Sunday Night Football,” highlighted by a visit from Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ opponents, with date, betting line, series history including the postseason and storylines. Week 13 is the team’s bye week.

Weeks 1, 18 vs. Denver Broncos

Sept. 10, Empower Field at Mile High; Jan. 6 or 7, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Broncos -4; no line for Week 18

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 71-54-2

■ Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2022 — Raiders 22-16

■ Storyline: The Raiders begin and end the season against one of their most bitter rivals and could be catching them at a good time in the first meeting. Denver is adjusting to life with new coach Sean Payton and figures to be short-handed at wide receiver because of injuries.

Week 2 at Buffalo Bills

Sept. 17, Highmark Stadium

■ Current line: Bills -8

■ All-time record: Tied 21-21

■ Last meeting: Oct. 4, 2020 — Bills 30-23

■ Storyline: One of the AFC’s powers is up next for the Raiders. They catch a bit of a break by going to western New York at a time of year when weather isn’t likely to be a factor. Star quarterback Josh Allen and top receiver Stefon Diggs form a lethal combination that is sure to challenge the Raiders’ new-look secondary. This will be the home debut for Faith Lutheran High School alum Dalton Kincaid, a tight end expected to play a prominent role for the Bills.

Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 24, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Steelers -1

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 17-14

■ Last meeting: Dec. 24, 2022 — Steelers 13-10

■ Storyline: The home debut for the Raiders will be a prime-time game in Las Vegas. The Steelers will bring a team again predicated on defense, but the belief around Pittsburgh is that quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens will take big steps forward in their second seasons to give the run-first team a new dimension.

Weeks 4, 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 1, SoFi Stadium; Dec. 14, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Chargers -4½; Chargers -2

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 68-57-2

■ Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 — Raiders 27-20

■ Storyline: No matter the result when these division rivals get together, there never seems to be a boring game. That is particularly true since Justin Herbert entered the mix as the Chargers’ quarterback. Despite all the arm talent and individual accolades, Herbert hasn’t found much team success. That could change this season, as new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to inject more energy into the passing game and make better use of Herbert’s skill set.

Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers

Oct. 9, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Packers -1

■ All-time record: Packers lead 9-5

■ Last meeting: Oct. 20, 2019 — Packers 42-24

■ Storyline: Brett Favre played quarterback for the Packers from 1992 to 2007. Aaron Rodgers took over in 2008 and started through last season. That’s more than 30 years of nothing but Hall of Famers serving as the starting quarterback in Green Bay. Now the baton has been passed to Jordan Love, a first-round pick in 2020 who served a three-year apprenticeship as the backup to Rodgers. The “Monday Night Football” cameras will be in Las Vegas for this one.

Week 6 vs. New England Patriots

Oct. 15, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Patriots -1

■ All-time record: Patriots lead 20-16-1

■ Last meeting: Dec. 18, 2022 — Raiders 30-24

■ Storyline: New England, where Josh McDaniels spent most of his career as offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick before taking over the Raiders, will visit Las Vegas for the second straight season. It will be tough to top the 2022 game when the Raiders won as time expired on one of the wildest plays in recent NFL history. The Patriots again should boast a strong defense and a run game anchored by Centennial High School alum Rhamondre Stevenson.

Week 7 at Chicago Bears

Oct. 22, Soldier Field

■ Current line: Bears -1

■ All-time record: Series tied 8-8

■ Last meeting: Oct. 10, 2021 — Bears 20-9

■ Storyline: There aren’t many opportunities on the schedule for poor-weather games, but this is one of the prime candidates. Late October on the shores of Lake Michigan can often see the conditions quickly turn. The defense will be tested by Justin Fields, one of the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks.

Week 8 at Detroit Lions

Oct. 30, Ford Field

■ Current line: Lions -5

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 7-6

■ Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 — Raiders 31-24

■ Storyline: The Lions are hosting a “Monday Night Football” game, a rare occurrence that could lead to an incredibly rowdy crowd. Detroit might finally have something to cheer about after closing last season as one of the league’s hottest teams and adding reinforcements this season. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league’s emerging stars.

Week 9 vs. New York Giants

Nov. 5, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Raiders -1½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 8-6

■ Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2021 — Giants 23-16

■ Storyline: In an odd scheduling quirk, the Raiders will host the two teams that represent New York City in consecutive weeks. The Giants are the third opponent in the first nine weeks coming off a playoff appearance. Coach Brian Daboll returns for his second season working with quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley, who spent the offseason connected to the Josh Jacobs saga, as he was in a similar contract situation.

Week 10 vs. New York Jets

Nov. 12, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Jets -3

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 26-20-2

■ Last meeting: Dec. 6, 2020 — Raiders 31-28

■ Storyline: Aaron Rodgers will bring a traveling circus wherever he and the Jets go this season. This stop is in Las Vegas for a prime-time game. All of the attention on the enigmatic quarterback and his new castmates has already started with a season of “Hard Knocks” documenting their training camp. While Rodgers will get most of the attention, the defense is one of the league’s best.

Week 11 at Miami Dolphins

Nov. 19, Hard Rock Stadium

■ Current line: Dolphins -5½

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 21-19-1

■ Last meeting: Sept. 26, 2021 — Raiders 31-28

■ Storyline: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is the league’s most entertaining coach, and he’s only getting more comfortable with his early success on the job. It helps to have an elite, game-changing talent such as receiver Tyreek Hill making plays all over the field. Raiders fans remember him all too well from his time with the Chiefs.

Weeks 12, 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 26, Allegiant Stadium; Dec. 25, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ Current line: Chiefs -6; Chiefs -9½

■ All-time record: Chiefs lead 72-54-2

■ Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2023 — Chiefs 31-13

■ Storyline: The Chiefs have won five straight and 15 of 17 in the series. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are major reasons for that domination. The Raiders know this is a team they must learn to defeat to advance in the division.

Week 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 10, Allegiant Stadium

■ Current line: Vikings -1

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 10-6

■ Last meeting: Sept. 22, 2019 — Vikings 34-14

■ Storyline: After a bye week, the Raiders will face a Vikings team that won 13 games a season ago. Expectations have been tempered, but Minnesota has perhaps the game’s most exciting player in receiver Justin Jefferson.

Week 17 at Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 31, Lucas Oil Stadium

■ Current line: No line

■ All-time record: Raiders lead 11-10

■ Last meeting: Nov. 13, 2022 — Colts 25-20

■ Storyline: It’s difficult to predict whether running back Jonathan Taylor will be playing by this point or if he’s even in the organization. What’s far more clear is the Colts are ready to turn the page. This is now Anthony Richardson’s team. The rookie quarterback will start from day one, and his coach, former UNLV quarterback Shane Steichen, is banking on being able to refine the skills of perhaps the most athletic prospect to enter the league at the position.

