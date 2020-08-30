Brent Musburger OK after mishap, will call Raiders games

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger broke two ribs at his Montana ranch, but the 81-year-old said he has recovered and is ready for the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis attends practice with Oakland Raiders play-by-play radio broadcaster Brent Musburger at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Two broken ribs aren’t about to stop Brent Musburger from calling Raiders games this season.

Musburger, the voice of the Raiders’ radio broadcasts and one of the iconic sports announcers of all time, suffered a mishap at his Montana ranch recently, but said he has recovered and is ready for the season.

“Busted up a few ribs about a month ago, but I’m fine,” Musburger said from Montana.

Musburger, who has been with the Raiders since 2018, said he is eager to help usher in the franchise’s new era in Las Vegas. Its season starts Sept. 13 at the Carolina Panthers.

Musburger, 81, will be in the booth when the Raiders open Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

“Can’t wait to get the show started,” he said in a text message.

A sportscaster for more than 50 years, Musburger was the face of the CBS pregame show “The NFL Today” while doing play-by-play for CBS’ coverage of the NBA, college basketball and college football. He moved in 1990 to ABC and ESPN, where he worked until 2017 calling college football and college basketball, including a handful of national championship football games.

Musburger also hosts a sports betting show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network from the South Point.

