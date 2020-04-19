Broncos could move up to draft Jerry Jeudy, report says

The Raiders are believed to be targeting a wide receiver for their No. 12 choice in the NFL draft, and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is in high demand.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception against Michigan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is believed to be one of the Raiders’ top targets for their No. 12 selection in the NFL draft, but he might not be there when the pick comes up.

Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs (Colorado) Gazette tweeted that the Denver Broncos are looking to move up from No. 15 to No. 8 or 10 to take Jeudy. Paige, a longtime reporter in Denver, attributed the information to unnamed sources.

It could go either way. Don’t believe Broncos stay at 15. My sources tell me they go up to 8 or 10 and get Jeudy. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) April 19, 2020

If the Broncos make a deal to move into the top 10, the Raiders are still believed to be interested in drafting a receiver at No. 12. Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III are the most likely choices.

The first round is Thursday, and the rest of the seven-round draft is Friday and Saturday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.