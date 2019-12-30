51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Carr only reinforces why Raiders should be studying QBs in offseason

By Greg A. Bedard Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2019 - 6:41 pm
 

How the Raiders address the quarterback position — even if they retain Derek Carr — will be the biggest topic of the offseason as the team shifts from Oakland to Las Vegas.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them take a similar approach to what the Chiefs did with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Smith was the incumbent, but Kansas City traded up to select Mahomes 10th overall.

Smith remained the starter throughout the ’17 season, with Mahomes getting one start in the season finale. The next offseason, when the Chiefs were confident enough to go with Mahomes, Smith was traded to the Redskins, and Mahomes rewarded them with an MVP season.

One play in Sunday’s loss showed again why Carr isn’t Jon Gruden’s type of quarterback, at least not right now.

1. What was the play that reinforced the notion that the Raiders won’t be relying on Carr long term?

It happened with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders faced third-and-16 at the Denver 19-yard line training 16-3. A decent gain would have allowed Gruden the chance to go for a first down on fourth down. Instead, Carr immediately checked it down to tight end Derek Carrier for just 4 yards.

What Carr missed was running back DeAndre Washington wide open in the left flat with a chance to score, or at least to pick up enough yards to allow Gruden to go for it.

Carr’s a good quarterback who could perhaps be very good with better weapons around him. But Carr’s propensity to take the easy play instead of elevating his team and making a play in a big spot is maddening sometimes. Bet it is for Gruden as well.

2. Why was the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins doubly bad?

Not only did New England’s stunning loss to the Dolphins blow the No. 2 seed and a bye in the AFC playoffs — none of the Patriots’ six Super bowl titles came without a bye the first weekend of the playoffs — but now New England drew the worst possible matchup after Tennessee locked up the sixth seed.

The Titans are the team in the AFC that no one wants to see. They’ve won seven of their last 10 and bell cow running back Derrick Henry appears fully healthy after posting 211 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Texans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to have a good running game to function, and Henry and Dion Lewis can provide that behind a good line.

Then you have former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel as the head coach, and former Patriots and Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees coaching the defense. Both know well how to beat the Patriots, and did it last season, 34-10 in Week 10 at Nashville.

If the Patriots had defeated the Dolphins, they could have rested, hoped San Diego upset Kansas City and waited for the Buffalo/Houston winner. Now the Titans could be springing the upset in Foxborough, which hasn’t hosted a wild-card game since 2009, when the Ravens won 33-14.

3. Why did the Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens and who would be the best replacement?

Death, taxes and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam firing and hiring a new coach. These are the things you can count on in life. Now that Freddie Kitchens has been fired, Haslam will hire his fifth coach in less than eight years of owning the team.

That pretty much says it all when it comes to the plight of the Browns, but everyone knew Kitchens was overmatched. Instead of just trying to find a way to keep him as offensive coordinator under a different head coach, now quarterback Baker Mayfield will have to learn a whole new system — never a good thing for a passer’s long-term success. The Browns had no discipline and no structure. Now they’ll be looking for that.

The best fit for the Browns is former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. It seems like general manager John Dorsey is safe, and he should be. The problem is the on-field operation.

McCarthy worked very closely with Dorsey in Green Bay for many years, and many of the Browns’ front office personnel have Packers ties as well. So there would be good synergy between McCarthy and the front office.

Plus, McCarthy is a great developer of quarterbacks. He learned his lessons well from the end of his Green Bay tenure and is ready to take his operation to a new level.

4. Why did it sound like Philip Rivers played his last game for the Chargers on Sunday?

The veteran quarterback, who has played 16 seasons in San Diego and now Los Angeles, got pretty emotional after team’s 31-21 loss to the Chiefs dropped them to 5-11.

“I think I can say I gave it everything I had … doing it with so many guys over 14 years,” said Rivers, who will be a free agent in the offseason. “And going to the locker room, win or lose and I could say, “Dadgum it, we fell short,’ or we won. I couldn’t have tried any harder.”

Rivers was 31 of 46 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Chiefs. The fourth pick in the 2004 NFL draft made eight Pro Bowls and went 123-101 as a starter and 5-6 in the playoffs.

Rivers has said he doesn’t plan to retire.

4. How did Jameis Winston make history on Sunday, and not in a good way?

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston couldn’t have delivered a more fitting ending to his 2019 season in a 28-22 season-ending loss to the Falcons.

Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions in a single season and, as a bonus, he also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw seven pick sixes in a single season. And the way it happened was the stuff of Disney sports movies.

On the first snap of overtime, Winston’s 5-yard pass over the middle was so late that linebacker Deion Jones easily jumped it for a 27-yard return that gave us some inglorious history.

The postgame press conferences were nearly as good.

“When you look at my numbers, I’m balling,” Winston said. “I just gotta stop giving it to the other team. … I gotta get better.”

Coach Bruce Arians, who has to weigh the fifth-year option or contract extension for Winston in the offseason said, “There’s so much good and so much outright terrible” in terms of evaluating Winston and the future.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Hunter Renfrow set to return against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders rookie wide receiver is set to make his return from injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last 3 games with a rib injury
Trent Brown selected to play in Pro Bowl but injury ends his season - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, along with center Rodney Hudson, was selected for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, however his season has come to an end due to a pectoral injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders place Trent Brown on IR, Hunter Renfrow hopeful to play Sunday. - VIDEO
A day after it was announced that he was selected to play in this season's Pro Bowl, the Raiders have place offensive tackle Trent Brown on injury reserve with a pectoral injury. The team also announced that they are hopeful rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will suit up on Sunday against the Chargers.
The NFL Apologizes For Incorrect Call on Carr's Slide - VIDEO
On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the NFL’s head of officiating called to apologize for the officials ruling quarterback Derek Carr's slide out of bounds late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST