Chargers’ heartbreak continues in last-second loss to Raiders

Donald Parham Jr. appeared to catch the game-winning touchdown as time expired, but the officials overturned the call and the Chargers fell 31-26 to the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) prepares to make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers free safety Nasir Adderley (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn struggled to explain the range of emotions he felt at the end of Sunday’s dramatic 31-26 loss to the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

There was the brief elation after tight end Donald Parham Jr. appeared to catch the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Justin Herbert as time expired. Then the anguish he’d ultimately accept after the officials determined Parham didn’t complete the catch.

And alas, there was disappointment after yet another game the Chargers could have won. An all too familiar feeling.

“This is a very resilient football team. They compete for four quarters,” Lynn said. “They deserved to win, and I’m just disappointed I couldn’t help them win today.”

The Chargers let yet another victory slip from their grasp on Sunday afternoon. The same way Parham let the potential game-winning TD slip through his on the final play. The same way wide receiver Mike Williams let the potential game-winning TD slip through his on the penultimate play.

Los Angeles could easily by 5-3 or 6-2 — if not for a handful of missteps in their losses earlier this season. all of which were by one score. But they’re 2-6 instead and in last place in the AFC West. Their playoff hopes all but gone after their latest heartbreaking loss.

This one at the hands of a longtime rival.

“They put themselves in position to win the game,” Lynn said of his team. “They did not get it done, and I’m sick about that right now.”

Understandably so.

The Chargers certainly have a penchant for heartbreak, losing three games this season in which they led by 17 or more points. They didn’t squander such a lead Sunday because they never led by that many. Their defense allowed more than 30 points for a fifth straight game.

But Herbert played well enough to keep the Chargers within striking range, completing 28 of 42 for 326 yards and two scores.

“I love the way the guys battled,” he said. “We never gave up throughout the entire game. And we played four quarters of pretty good football.”

More mistakes, though — namely a missed field goal, muffed punt and failed two-point conversion — required Herbert to engineer the first fourth-quarter comeback of his promising career in order for Los Angeles to secure its third victory of the season.

And he nearly did it, driving 71 yards in 4:32 to set up a goal-to-go situation.

But the Chargers were forced to use two timeouts after check-down throws to running backs that only gained a combined 15 yards. And their conspicuously poor clock management allowed them only two plays during the final five seconds.

A fade pass to Williams that he bobbled as he hit the ground.

A fade pass to Parham that he bobbled as he hit the ground.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to score on that play, but I’m going to make that play. I’m going to throw it to him 100 times a game,” Herbert said of the pass to Parham, a 6-foot-8 tight end. “I know he’s going to step up. I know he’s going to make that play.”

Maybe. But not on Sunday.

“It’s always tough, thinking you’ve won the game,” Herbert said. “We’re never going to give up. Losses are tough. This isn’t easy for anyone. No one is enjoying this. … We’re really close. That’s one of the toughest parts.”

