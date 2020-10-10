80°F
Raiders

Chiefs assistant tests positive for COVID-19, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2020 - 10:15 am
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strength and conditioning coach of the Kansas City Chiefs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It is unknown right now how, or if, that development will impact the Raiders’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders, who are aware of the situation according to a club spokesman, are scheduled to fly to Kansas City from Las Vegas at noon PT.

In the report, Schefter indicated contact tracing is ongoing. The coach testing positive has not been identified by name. The Chiefs’ website lists four coaches among their strength and conditioning staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris ...
NFL betting trends for Week 5
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Kansas City has won the last five straight up against the Raiders and is 4-1 ATS in those games. The Chiefs also have covered four straight in the series at home.