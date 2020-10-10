Chiefs assistant tests positive for COVID-19, report says

An early morning report indicated a Chiefs strength and conditioning coach tested positive for COVID-19. No word on how it might affect Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Two Kansas City Chiefs helmets with Breonna Taylor's name on them during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strength and conditioning coach of the Kansas City Chiefs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It is unknown right now how, or if, that development will impact the Raiders’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders, who are aware of the situation according to a club spokesman, are scheduled to fly to Kansas City from Las Vegas at noon PT.

In the report, Schefter indicated contact tracing is ongoing. The coach testing positive has not been identified by name. The Chiefs’ website lists four coaches among their strength and conditioning staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

