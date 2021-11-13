Circa’s Stadium Swim offers ‘cool’ place to watch Raiders games

In Las Vegas, there are plenty of places to watch a Raiders game. But none are as unique as Stadium Swim at Circa in Downtown Las Vegas.

Stadium Swim has 'cool' way for Raiders fans to watch games

The pools and decks are crowded at Stadium Swim as March Madness is projected above at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A view of the Circa hotel tower. (Tom Donoghue)

A view of the Circa hotel tower. (Black Raven Films)

But none are as unique as Stadium Swim at downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino.

Fans gathered at Circa last week to enjoy Las Vegas’ beautiful weather and watch the Raiders take on the Giants.

The adults-only resort’s pool complex features six pools, a 143-foot-wide TV and plenty of space for football fans.

Circa opened in October 2020, downtown’s first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.