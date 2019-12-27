Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant strong receiving threats for Broncos

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and rookie tight end Noah Fant have displayed an ability to be receiving threats over the course of the 2019 season.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton scores against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and tight end Noah Fant (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Courtland Sutton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Much has been made about rookie quarterback Drew Lock’s emergence, as the Broncos have won three of their last four games. But second-year wide receiver Courtland Sutton and rookie tight end Noah Fant have also displayed their ability to be receiving threats over the course of the 2019 season.

“They’ve got some good skill players that we’ve got to look out for,” safety Erik Harris said.

A second-round pick last season, Sutton leads the Broncos with 68 receptions, 1,060 yards receiving and six receiving touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Sutton was Denver’s leading target in the Week 1 matchup with the Raiders with seven catches for 120 yards.

“Courtland Sutton has emerged as a heck of a player,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

“He’s a big guy. He knows how to use his hands. You’ve got to play with good fundamentals and technique against him. If not, he’ll expose you,” Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen said. “It’s going to be a lot of good competition.”

Fant has had a couple of breakout performances this year. Against the Browns in Week 9, Fant had three receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Against Houston in Week 14, Fant had four catches for 113 yards and a score.

“I think what they’ve done is they’ve found a tight end that can be dominant,” Gruden said. “Fant has really come on.”

“Fant is another guy that can stretch the field vertically. He’s got good hands and he can block,” Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said.

