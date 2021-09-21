COVID vaccination screening available ahead of Raiders-Dolphins game

The Raiders are again offering an alternate COVID-19 vaccine screening for three days ahead of the team’s game Sunday versus the Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

People line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are again offering COVID-19 vaccine screening at Allegiant Stadium for three days ahead of the team’s game Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins.

Fans who can’t or do not want to utilize the Clear Health Pass app can provide proof of full or partial vaccination at a tent in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All fully vaccinated fans can attend games without a mask, while partially vaccinated guests and children between the ages of 2 and 11 can attend, but are required to wear a mask.

“We wanted to keep that time consistent, so you didn’t have to look it up and wonder what it is,” Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said. “People can know what to expect and plan around it and get it done in advance.”

Fans are asked to bring a government issued identification card and proof of vaccination status — paper copy, digital copy or government or medical services provider mobile application — to successfully complete the process.

Additionally, the Raiders are offering fans the chance to receive their first dose of the vaccine on all three days, not just game day as was the case for the first regular season game. The team saw 287 fans get their first COVID shot before the Monday Night Football showdown against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Ventrelle recommends those looking to utilize the alternate screening do it on one of the first two days offered this week to ensure a smooth game day experience.

“We’re trying to get the word out and encourage everybody to come to that alternate screening on Friday or Saturday, so on Sunday you can enter the game easy and without a line,” Ventrelle said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.