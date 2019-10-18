Darren Waller celebrates new contract with a spending spree for Perrier

The Raiders tight end made a run for Perrier, his favorite beverage, after agreeing to a three-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders tight end Darren Waller isn’t one to spend extravagantly, but he felt signing a lucrative new contract extension was worthy of a rare splurge.

“I went to Walgreens last night and bought some Perrier,” he said Thursday after practice. “That’s like my go-to beverage right now.”

Waller said the process of agreeing to terms on a new deal was as easy as the celebration was muted.

The team contacted his agent last week and the parties came together quickly on a three-year extension for a reported $9 million per season. That would put him among the top-five highest paid players at the position.

It’s a group to which he is driven to be included.

Waller said he spent time on his off days watching the top tight ends in the league, “just looking at their game and trying to figure out if there’s things I can adopt into mine,” he said. “I want to be in that conversation. Anybody would, of course, but I feel like it’s realistic for me, so that’s what I want to do.”

Waller includes Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Zach Ertz of the Eagles in that group. He also enjoys keeping an eye on Greg Olsen of the Panthers and this week’s opponent, Jimmy Graham of the Packers. But he mentioned Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate as his current favorite to watch.

Waller’s numbers (37 receptions for 359 yards) suggest he already is among the position’s elite. The 27-year-old former wide receiver leads the league in catches per game for tight ends and is far and away the top target for the Raiders through five games.

Waller has come a long way since the Raiders signed him off the Ravens practice squad in November, just months after he returned from a one-year suspension for substance abuse.

His journey to sobriety is well-documented and clearly paying dividends both on the field.

“It’s incredible to me,” he said. “It’s hard for me in my mind to think what I’ll be like in 2024. But I just try to let the days stack and it’ll handle itself. It means a lot to me to do that, still – don’t want to say disbelief – but it’s just still surreal to me. I was, last year, sitting in that same room signing my contract coming from Baltimore. I just didn’t want to mess this up. So now to have something in place (long term) is incredible.”

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson is certainly happy to have him around.

“Can’t be more excited for a guy,” Olson said. “He’s really the reason why you coach. I think every coach on our staff would say the same. It’s just been a pleasure in the meetings, his work ethic, his preparation, certainly his athletic ability and how he’s grown as a tight end coming out of college as a wide receiver. That’s not an easy transition. Every facet and every aspect of his game is a great example of what a pro should be.”

Keeping up with the ‘Smith Brothers’

Green Bay invested heavily in its defense this offseason and it has paid dividends.

Free agent signings Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith have combined for 13 sacks to help the Packers start 5-1.

“Oh yeah, the ‘Smith Brothers,’” Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “Those were two of the free agents we targeted as an organization last year that we thought were two of the better pass rushers in the league. So we’re very aware of them.” We’ve studied them as an organization and liked what they brought to the table. They’re certainly living up to their billing. Tremendous athletes, good length and size. I’m sure Green Bay is glad they got them.”

Injury report

Olson went as close as anyone in the organization has this week to confirming starting right guard Gabe Jackson will make his season debut on Sunday.

“Toughness and professionalism. He’s a true pro,” Olson said of what Jackson, a limited participant for a second straight practice as he works his way back from a preseason knee injury, brings to the lineup. “You won’t find anybody in the building who will say any unkind words about Gabe Jackson. He looked good the last two days. He looks fresh and his legs looked good. We’re excited to see him play this week.”

Starting right tackle Trent Brown, however, missed a second straight day with a calf injury. His status for Sunday is still unknown. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams was also absent again on Thursday and seems on track to missing a second straight game.

