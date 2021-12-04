71°F
Raiders

Darren Waller officially ruled out for Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 12:33 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stands on the sideline with his hands on his hips during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium.

Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee November 25 against the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week. He is also dealing with a back injury.

The Raiders will also be without reserve defensive end Carl Nassib, who also injured his knee against the Cowboys.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

