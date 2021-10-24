76°F
Raiders

Darren Waller out for Raiders against Eagles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2021 - 11:41 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) misses a ball for a touchdown under pressure from Chicago ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) misses a ball for a touchdown under pressure from Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, is not on the active roster today and will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Waller’s injury, coupled with the loss of Derek Carrier to a season-ending pectoral injury and Nick Bowers being unavailable Sunday with a neck injury, means the Raiders will have only two tight ends available against the Eagles with Foster Moreau and Matt Bushman the only remaining healthy options.

Bushman was promoted on Saturday from the practice squad to help offset the injury losses.

In addition, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who was questionable while dealing with a personal family issue, is active and will play against the Eagles as well.

The Raiders inactives, in addition to Waller, are quarterback Nate Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, running back Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

