Darren Waller returns for Raiders, focuses on long term

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, who has dealt with hamstring issues all season, returned to practice Wednesday. Staying on the field is now the challenge.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) watches the team against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game after leaving with an injury at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The sight of tight end Darren Waller back on the practice field sent a surge throughout the Raiders’ building Wednesday.

And while it was a reminder of what the Raiders have missed in his absence the past two games — and in some ways the entire season — it also offered hope for what is still possible.

“I feel like I’m a big piece to what’s going on, which is a great offense with a lot of great pieces,” Waller said. “Just another weapon the defense has to account for.”

Not lost on anyone is the fact that the Raiders (2-4) have scored the third most points in the NFL with a fraction of the normal production Waller provides. He’s been slowed by two hamstring injuries — one to his right leg that cut short his training camp and then to the left leg, an injury he suffered against the Chiefs on Oct. 10 that sidelined him for all but eight plays and Sunday’s Texans game.

Waller has just 16 receptions for 175 yards as a result.

The Raiders still have been potent, as the 27 points per game they average will attest. But as quarterback Derek Carr hinted, there could be much more to tap into once he has his full complement of weapons.

“It’ll be great to have everyone healthy and just see what we can turn it into,” Carr said.

Hence, the smile he flashed just thinking about getting his tight end back. Not to mention Waller giving a thumbs-up after the Raiders’ afternoon workout.

“I felt fresh, no hindrances,” he said.

Keeping it that way is now the challenge.

It’s been one of those seasons for Waller. The injuries have created a slow acclimation to the new offense under coach Josh McDaniels and playing alongside new wide receiver Davante Adams. And that has worn a bit on Waller.

“Any human being would be frustrated,” he said.

He’s relied on his coping skills to put it all in perspective, focusing more on the process of getting back and the big picture of a long season than the short-term disappointment of not being able to play.

“I try to focus on things I can control,” Waller said. “How do I get back as quickly as possible? Getting back in, how do I make sure I’m as prepared as possible?”

Even his return to practice Wednesday — and the road it puts him on to play Sunday against the Saints — was embraced with the perspective of someone not willing to take anything for granted.

“Just grateful to be back now and see how the rest of the season goes,” he said.

Through it all, Waller has played a mental long game.

“No matter how things may seem to go, on a personal level or whether you feel like you’re involved or not, the season’s long,” he said. “ I feel like there will be opportunities presented.”

To take advantage of them, he has to take care of himself. And that means being mentally OK with the patience required to let his body tell him when it’s time to return.

For the offense to take another big step, they need a healthy Waller for the balance of the season rather than segments of it.

“It all starts with me being available, consistently,” Waller said. “And that’s what I’m trying to focus on.”

Part of that involved him taking some stock in how he goes about his workout regime and understanding the fine line between working smart and overdoing it.

“I push myself pretty hard in practice,” Waller said. “Sometimes I look at it like, is it too much? So just trying to find that balance of working hard but not like running yourself into the ground.”

For now, the Raiders will temper expectations of what the offense might look like with Waller, Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs on the field together for an extended period.

“I think we saw it a couple of times in practices. We’ve had glimpses of it in games here and there,” Carr said. “But that doesn’t mean anything. We have to go out there and do it.”

