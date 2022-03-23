Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch under pressure from Raiders defensive back Brandon Facyson (35) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders’ trade for Davante Adams and the record-breaking contract they gave him did more than just add one of the top three wide receivers in the NFL to their roster.

It was the catalyst for an advantageous fall of dominoes that ultimately removed wide receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the NFL’s most lethal offensive weapons, from their division.

The Chiefs on Wednesday traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including a first- and second-round pick this year. In many ways, their hand was forced by the Raiders. The enormous contract they gave Adams upon trading for him last week completely changed the dynamic of Kansas City’s contract talks with Hill.

The minute Adams reset the top of the wide receiver market, Hill rightfully wanted something more in line with what one of his peers received. The two wide receivers are regarded as among the top four at their craft, and the timing of their contract situations was bound to impact each other.

Adams’ five-year, $140 million deal was the richest ever for a wide receiver. It includes a fully guaranteed $65.5 million, which is the big number to focus on. Hill was not going to settle for a penny less than that figure. As the next in line for a new deal, he was looking to make even more.

That is how it works when a contract of a position group establishes a new benchmark.

The Chiefs, unwilling to match or better the Adams deal, had no other choice but to make Hill available in a trade. Almost immediately after granting Hill and his agent permission to approach other teams about a trade — and, just as important, a new contract — the Dolphins made an offer that would make Hill the financial standard-bearer among wide receivers while also satisfying the Chiefs’ needs for a return.

Hill will make $72.2 million guaranteed on a four-year, $120 million contract, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Along with the first- and second-round picks this year, the Chiefs will get a fourth-rounder in 2022 and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year.

None of this happens if the Raiders don’t boldly trade for Adams and then give him the richest wide receiver deal in NFL history.

In essence, they strengthened their own roster while weakening the roster of a bitter division foe. And in particular, kicked a player who has tormented them for years out of their immediate crosshairs.

In 11 games against the Raiders, Hill has 54 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns. Only the Chargers, for whom Hill has 53 catches for 799 yards and seven touchdowns, have been inflicted as much pain.

Meanwhile, it removes a pillar from the Chiefs’ offensive operation. The ripple effect will impact quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, both of whom directly benefited from Hills’ dynamic presence.

In an offseason that has seen the AFC West improve with additions ranging from Russell Wilson in Denver, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles and Adams and Chandler Jones in Las Vegas, the Chiefs are the only team to take a step back.

In many ways, it was the Raiders who forced it.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.