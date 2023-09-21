Davante Adams rips Bills safety after ‘unnecessary’ hit

Raiders receiver Davante Adams took aim at Buffalo Bills backup safety Taylor Rapp, who was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty late in Sunday’s game.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds his head after taking a hit to the head following a tackle from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20), not pictured, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness, as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) gets up from making the tackle during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) leaves the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills during the second half on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams feels fine after he was forced out of Sunday’s 38-10 loss at Buffalo late in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

That doesn’t mean he’s happy about it.

Adams took exception with the hit from Bills backup safety Taylor Rapp, which drew a flag for unnecessary roughness.

“Look, I don’t want to continue to talk too much about it,” Adams said Wednesday. “But was it unnecessary? Completely. Obviously.”

The hit occurred with 3:09 remaining and the Bills leading 38-10. Adams was taken to the blue medical tent and then to the locker room for further evaluation.

He didn’t return to the game, but passed the test and was in the locker room with teammates after the Raiders fell to 1-1.

Adams said Wednesday he felt fine and normal. He practiced in full, but wasn’t finished with Rapp.

The rest of his response might have been more brutal than the hit.

“Certain players play a certain way,” Adams said. “Some people are out of control. They fly around. They don’t really have much true purpose out there.

“I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field? That’s the type of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. You know, that’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game? Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. But until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

Injury report

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was back on the practice field in a limited capacity after missing Sunday’s game because of a concussion.

Meyers was in a white jersey like the rest of the offense during the portion of practice open to the media, but he had a red noncontact jersey at the ready, tucked into the back of his pants.

“He’s moving through the protocol the right way,” coach Josh McDaniels said before practice when asked if Meyers had fully been cleared. “We can’t declare anything right now, but he’ll be out on the practice field today.”

Safety Chris Smith and defensive end Tyree Wilson missed practice with illnesses.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who briefly left Sunday’s game with an injury, was limited by hamstring and hand issues.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (hamstring), linebacker Divine Deablo (rib) and safety Marcus Epps (quad) were limited.

Practice altered

What started as an outdoor practice was moved inside at some point.

According to several players, an alarm indicating lightning in the area sounded, and the coaching staff quickly moved everyone to safer ground. Heavy rain and even hail also fell on the property.

