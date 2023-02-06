Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made it clear at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium that he would welcome a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) shares a laugh with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aaron Rodgers follows his putt on the 16th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

If it were up to Davante Adams, the next Raiders quarterback would be Aaron Rodgers, his former Packers teammate.

It’s a message he is already sending and one he will continue to stress to Raiders decision-makers should Rodgers become available this offseason.

“A million percent,” Adams said about expressing that wish to the Raiders. “A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray.”

Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP, is being connected to the Raiders as a next landing spot should he leave Green Bay. It makes a ton of sense given the Raiders’ need for a replacement for Derek Carr and Rodgers’ longtime ties to Adams.

Adams has made his feelings known with some not-so-subtle social media posts recently, and while he laughed off some of his Twitter thoughts as good-natured trolling, he also made it crystal clear Sunday after the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium that he would welcome the chance for a reunion with Rodgers.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams said. “Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Adams isn’t the only Raiders player who would welcome Rodgers to Las Vegas. Pending free agent running back Josh Jacobs was enthusiastic about the possibility of playing with Rodgers, and even hinted that his presence would enhance how he feels about remaining with the Raiders.

“Of course, it’s A-Rod. That’s Aaron Rodgers,” Jacobs said. “But yeah, he’s a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things.”

Multiple league sources have indicated the Raiders are on a short list of landing spots for Rodgers should he follow through and leave Green Bay.

If so, the Adams component could play a big role. He and Rodgers played eight years together in Green Bay, where Adams hauled in 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns, so there is a deep friendship and working relationship in place.

Also, with Adams in the middle of his prime years and Rodgers approaching 40 years old, there is an urgency to maximize the next few years of their careers.

The Raiders will keep their star wide receiver in the loop as they ponder the direction they take at quarterback, and Adams said he will express his thoughts to coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in the coming days.

“There’s a lot of conversations to be had, still, in the near future,” Adams said. “We’ll see what happens, but that’s obviously something I’d go in and talk about.”

Adams was coy when asked if he and Rodgers have had any conversations yet.

“We’ll keep that behind closed doors,” Adams said.

Rodgers alluded to the Raiders and Adams on Sunday during an interview from California, where he won the pro-am at the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach, as a certain fan base made itself quite clear as he walked the course this weekend.

“I’m just gonna say that the predominant team that we hear when we’re walking is Raiders,” Rodgers said. “A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments. So we’re having some fun with it.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.