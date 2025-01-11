Deion Sanders expresses interest in Raiders’ coaching job

NFL-connected associates of Colorado coach Deion Sanders have reached out to the Raiders to express his interest in the team’s coaching job, according to a source.

With the 6th pick of the NFL draft, the Raiders select …

Raiders mailbag: Who are the front-runners for coaching job?

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confers with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, confers with his son, safety Shilo Sanders (21), in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders argues for a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, takes the field with his team before the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has his eyes on the Raiders’ coaching job, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the person said.

The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders’ interest in the opening.

The Raiders have begun to interview candidates to replace Antonio Pierce, who was fired Tuesday after the team finished 4-13 in his first full season as coach. On Friday, they interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The club is scheduled to interview former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and former Jets coach Robert Saleh next week.

It’s unclear whether the Raiders are as interested in Sanders as he is in them. Tom Brady, who recently joined the franchise as a minority owner, is spearheading the search for a coach and general manager after the dismissal of Tom Telesco on Thursday. Brady will have a significant voice in the Raiders’ decisions.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, played for his father at Colorado and is regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the NFL draft, and the Sanders and Brady have a long relationship. Another son, Shilo, was a safety for Colorado the past two years.

Brady has worked with and mentored Shedeur Sanders over the years, and Brady’s clothing brand, TB12, signed the young quarterback to a NIL deal in 2022.

Deion Sanders, the coach at Colorado since 2023, was asked this week on “Good Morning America” if he has an interest in coaching in the NFL.

“The only way I would consider (it) is to coach my sons.” Sanders said.

The Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the draft and most likely are out of position to select Shedeur Sanders, regarded as a top-three pick. But the presence of his father in Las Vegas could change the dynamics. The Raiders could be more compelled to trade up with Sanders as their coach.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and had a 168.2 passer rating last season at Colorado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.