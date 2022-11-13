Denzel Perryman, Clelin Ferrell inactive for Raiders vs Colts

Linebacker Denzel Perryman was questionable for the game, but Clelin Ferrell’s scratch is a surprise.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) leaves the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive end Clelin Ferrell will not play for the Raiders against the Colts on Sunday.

Perryman was listed as questionable with hip and rib injuries after getting in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but Ferrell is a surprise scratch.

Ferrell, a former first-round pick, has played in all eight games this year, recording a half-sack and 10 tackles.

Perryman had a season-high 10 tackles against the Jaguars last week.

Also inactive for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Colts are offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackles Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.

