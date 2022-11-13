56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Raiders

Denzel Perryman, Clelin Ferrell inactive for Raiders vs Colts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2022 - 11:42 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) leaves the field after warming up before an N ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) leaves the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive end Clelin Ferrell will not play for the Raiders against the Colts on Sunday.

Perryman was listed as questionable with hip and rib injuries after getting in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but Ferrell is a surprise scratch.

Ferrell, a former first-round pick, has played in all eight games this year, recording a half-sack and 10 tackles.

Perryman had a season-high 10 tackles against the Jaguars last week.

Also inactive for Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Colts are offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive tackles Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Jon Gruden responds to NFL’s Supreme Court filings over lawsuit
Jon Gruden responds to NFL’s Supreme Court filings over lawsuit
2
Davante Adams wants the ball: ‘They paid me to come here and make plays’
Davante Adams wants the ball: ‘They paid me to come here and make plays’
3
Josh McDaniels takes ‘bigger picture view’ as head coach
Josh McDaniels takes ‘bigger picture view’ as head coach
4
Raiders-Colts fantasy football: Don’t fade Jonathan Taylor
Raiders-Colts fantasy football: Don’t fade Jonathan Taylor
5
Rock legend John Fogerty recalls flight with Al Davis
Rock legend John Fogerty recalls flight with Al Davis
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (95) and linebacker Matthew Judon (9) sack ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 10
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every NFL Week 10 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.