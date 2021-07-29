Denzelle Good says Raiders were always his ‘number one team’

The 30-year-old ofensive lineman entered the offseason as a free-agent, but agreed to stay with the Raiders and is a projected starter at guard on the rebuilt unit.

Raiders offensive tackle Denzelle Good grabs his box of donuts as he leaves a news conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

TRAINING CAMP AT A GLANCE

This week’s schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Friday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Saturday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Sunday — Off

Monday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Tuesday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Wednesday — Practice, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m

Thursday — Off

Quote of the day

Denzelle Good elected to remain with the Raiders despite being a free agent this offseason. The overhaul of the offensive line left the 30-year-old entering his seventh season as a projected starter at right guard and one of the veterans in the room:

“The Raiders were always my number one team. I didn’t expect to go anywhere else. I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I love it here. I was looking forward to coming in and just becoming more of a leader. I’m not a big talker in the locker room or on the field, but I kind of lead by example whenever I can. I was really looking forward to that … It’s strange for me to step into the role as one of the vets in the room. I look around and see everyone so young and full of energy. I have to catch up to those guys.”

Play of the Day

Tight end Foster Moreau had a very good practice. He lined up at h-back on one play and caught a deep wheel route from Derek Carr down the right sideline. Then minutes later he hauled in a go route on the left sideline from Carr. Both catches were made with Johnathan Abram in coverage, though defensive backs didn’t appear to be playing the ball.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson is excited about Moreau’s development: “He looks great right now. A year ago he was coming off that knee surgery, so he missed the entire offseason. He spent time with Darren Waller this summer and went to that tight end camp that George Kittle put on and got a chance to be around some of the great tight ends in the league. He’s bigger, he’s faster, he’s stronger and we have real high expectations for him this season.”

Strong attendance

Veteran left guard Richie Incognito and safety Tyree Gillespie were the only players on the active roster missing from the practice field on Thursday. Running back Kenyan Drake remains on the non-football injury list and was doing individual work off to the side, alongside defensive tackle Darius Stills, who is dealing with a back injury. Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick remain on the COVID-19 list and were not present for the session. B.J. Emmons and Darius Jackson were signed Thursday and did participate in practice to help bolster the ranks of the depleted running back group.

Ferrell takes the shot

Defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell was hit hard by COVID-19 last year, but still wasn’t sure if he would get vaccinated. He finally decided to do so and is waiting out the two-week period since his second shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated in terms of league protocols: “Last year, getting Covid was very, very brutal, just from the standpoint of missing two games, and it was tough on me. I had symptoms. It’s a very real thing. It was striking for me. I’ve always been a big proponent of never forcing a guy to get (vaccinated). There’s some people that have never been vaccinated for anything and I understand that. For me, it was just about gaining knowledge and figuring out the best one to get.”

Best moment

Good entered the media room at the team facility for his first news conference of training camp carrying a box of Pinkbox doughnuts, though he never opened it up to reveal how many were actually inside. He said the contents were his “post-workout standard.”

