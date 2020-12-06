Derek Carr finds Henry Ruggs for stunning Raiders win
Derek Carr’s 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left gave the Raiders the victory and kept alive their playoff hopes.
Derek Carr completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left to give the Raiders a 31-28 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Raiders (7-5) had blown a 24-13 lead, but kept their playoff hopes very much alive by beating the winless Jets (0-12).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
