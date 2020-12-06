62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Derek Carr finds Henry Ruggs for stunning Raiders win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 1:15 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks tot throw during the first half an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks tot throw during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game again ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, throws during the first half an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, throws during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller, center, avoids New York Jets defenders during the first half ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller, center, avoids New York Jets defenders during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets' Arthur Maulet, center, runs the ball after his interception during the first hal ...
New York Jets' Arthur Maulet, center, runs the ball after his interception during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, tries to avoid New York Jets defense during t ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, tries to avoid New York Jets defense during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller scores a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller scores a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, left, tries to evade the New York Jets defense during the fi ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, left, tries to evade the New York Jets defense during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders' Johnathan Hankins reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half an ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Johnathan Hankins reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, celebrates his touchdown during the second half ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, celebrates his touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during the second half an NFL football game against the ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second hal ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Jets' Matthias Farley (41), center, reacts after a fumble recovery during the second h ...
New York Jets' Matthias Farley (41), center, reacts after a fumble recovery during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Derek Carr completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left to give the Raiders a 31-28 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Raiders (7-5) had blown a 24-13 lead, but kept their playoff hopes very much alive by beating the winless Jets (0-12).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
2
Vic Beasley to make Raiders debut against Jets
Vic Beasley to make Raiders debut against Jets
3
Rams, Chargers could play home games at Allegiant Stadium
Rams, Chargers could play home games at Allegiant Stadium
4
Breaking down Allegiant Stadium’s bonds and debt reserve
Breaking down Allegiant Stadium’s bonds and debt reserve
5
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden greets his players before the start of their NFL Footba ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
By / RJ

Handicapper Chip Chirimbes (VegasInsider.com, Chipwins.com) breaks down the 15 games in NFL Week 13, with analysis, trends and final scores.