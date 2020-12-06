Derek Carr finds Henry Ruggs for stunning Raiders win

Derek Carr’s 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left gave the Raiders the victory and kept alive their playoff hopes.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks tot throw during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, throws during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller, center, avoids New York Jets defenders during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Jets' Arthur Maulet, center, runs the ball after his interception during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, tries to avoid New York Jets defense during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller scores a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, left, tries to evade the New York Jets defense during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Johnathan Hankins reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, celebrates his touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Jets' Matthias Farley (41), center, reacts after a fumble recovery during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Derek Carr completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left to give the Raiders a 31-28 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Raiders (7-5) had blown a 24-13 lead, but kept their playoff hopes very much alive by beating the winless Jets (0-12).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

