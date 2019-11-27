Derek Carr, former coach trade barbs over struggles in cold

Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio posted on social media about the quarterback’s poor performances when the temperature falls below 40 degrees

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, left, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing, right, before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio walks off the field after his final game as head coach after losing 30-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Del Rio announced he won't be retained just after the game. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The relationship between Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and former coach Jack Del Rio may be a bit frosty.

Del Rio, who coached the Raiders from 2015-17, weighed in on his former signal-caller’s struggles in cold weather games in response to a social media post citing his 0-4 record, 51 percent completion percentage and 152 yards per game average when the temperature is below 40 degrees.

“Last week was inexcusable…… moving on,” Del Rio wrote on Twitter. “The Raiders will need to pound the rock offensively vs the Chiefs and on defense not allow Mahomes to throw it over the top. (Carr) just hasn’t played well in cold weather games and that will have to change for Oakland to have a chance.”

Carr was asked about the comment Wednesday.

“Jack was there with me a couple of those times,” he said with a smile. “I used to think this was a team game but yes, it’s all my fault and I take full responsibility.”

It didn’t take long for Del Rio to respond.

“It is definitely a team game and I’m hoping DC comes thru, plays well and helps his team earn a piece of 1st place in the AFC west!,” Del Rio posted minutes after Carr’s weekly news conference. “But the fact remains he hasn’t played well in cold weather.”

The temperature is expected to be in the 30s when Sunday’s game in Kansas City kicks off.

