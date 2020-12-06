Elements align for Raiders on season-saving TD pass to Ruggs

Derek Carr’s 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left gave the Raiders the victory and kept alive their playoff hopes.

In a last second effort, Derek Carr hits rookie Henry Ruggs III for a game winning touchdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, left, catches a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, right, catches a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after throwing a touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, right, celebrates his touchdown with Hunter Renfrow during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, center, celebrates his touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders' Erik Harris, right, breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets' Breshad Perriman during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden yells during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, right, runs the ball during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gets ready for an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders' Devontae Booker (23), top, tries top get past New York Jets defenders during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, left, tries to evade the New York Jets defense during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

With the Raiders’ playoff lives flashing before their eyes as they hurtled headfirst into an inexplicable loss to the winless New York Jets on Sunday, nothing short of the athletic equivalent of divine intervention was needed.

Just in the nick of time, that is exactly what occurred. An overaggressive blitz call by the Jets defensive coordinator was followed by a beautifully executed pass pattern by a rookie wide receiver in desperate need of redemption and the perfect read, footwork and throw from a quarterback at the tail end of one of the most emotionally draining roller-coaster rides of his life.

As the worlds of Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs and quarterback Derek Carr collided over a seven-second sequence that seemed to last forever, the Raiders snatched a 31-28 win out of thin air. Ruggs went from goat to hero and Carr was left to decide whether to give a game ball to his wife Heather or newborn daughter Brooklyn.

The swing of emotions was abrupt, going from the painful realization of near-certain defeat to the ecstasy of Ruggs hauling in a 46-yard touchdown is something the 7-5 Raiders won’t soon forget.

While a comeback win over an 0-12 opponent is hardly anything to celebrate, the postseason ramifications of the Raiders escaping New York with the victory is an accomplishment the team proudly stuffed in its suitcase for the long trip back to Las Vegas.

“I want to play in the playoffs,” an emphatic Carr said afterward. “I want a chance. I want that opportunity.”

The four-play, 61-yard drive he orchestrated over a dizzying 30-second stretch kept that objective intact. On that drive, Carr completed a 15-yard throw to Darren Waller and the long heave to Ruggs.

With four games remaining — the next three at Allegiant Stadium, including matchups against fellow playoff hopefuls in the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins — the Raiders control their destiny.

“We got some really good football teams that are playing for something, just like we are, that are about to come to our place and try and take it from us,” said Carr, who completed 28 of 47 passes for 381 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. “If we want to go where we want to go and do the things we want to do, we gotta win football games. Everyone knows what’s at stake, the opportunities that we have.”

A loss against the Jets and the three-game losing streak it would have created would have ripped ultimate control from the Raiders. That made Carr’s read of the all-out blitz Williams dialed up and Ruggs’ understanding of the situation so important.

Ruggs had struggled all afternoon while letting a sure catch zip through his hands for an interception and possession of the football to be punched from him for a costly fumble on a fourth-quarter reception.

But when he recognized the single coverage of Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson, with no safety help behind him, Ruggs instinctively knew a double move followed by a quick burst upfield would create the necessary separation. Jackson bit on the fake, Ruggs’ turned on the jets, and all that was left was for Carr to let it fly.

“It felt like the ball was in the air forever,” Ruggs said. “Like it couldn’t just come down. I just had to find it and make the play.”

The eruption that ensued upon Ruggs crossing the goal line with five seconds left to play was the raw emotion of NFL survival.

“It didn’t feel real to me,” said Waller, whose monstrous 13-catch, 200-yard performance provided just enough offense to keep the Raiders in the game.

Then reality hit.

“It was pandemonium on our sideline,” Waller said.

That was especially true given the inconsistency over the previous 59 minutes in which the Raiders struggled to build a 24-13 lead only to cough up 15 straight points to fall behind 28-24 with 3:11 to play.

“Plenty of things to clean up,” is how Raiders coach Jon Gruden put it.

The heroics of Carr and Ruggs, and a key Raiders defensive sequence in which they forced the Jets into a three-and-out to get the offense the ball back with enough time to mount the comeback, doesn’t entirely cover up all the mistakes, including surrendering 206 rushing yards on 34 carries,

But it keeps alive an opportunity for the Raiders to take a big step forward as an organization. That certainly beats the gut punch their playoff hopes would have taken.

None of which was lost on Carr, whose last seven days included a stinging loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, the birth of his daughter Brooklyn less than 48 hours later and the whirlwind that unfolded against the Jets.

All of which culminated with one of the biggest touchdown throws of his career.

“Lot of emotions,” a drained Carr said. “Big time roller coaster, to say the least.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.