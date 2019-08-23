End zone issues force Raiders to play on shortened field

The Raiders are playing on a shortened field after a patch in each zone raised safety concerns.

Officials assess the location where the CFL goal post holes were, before an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. In the NFL the field goal posts are located at the back of the end zone and the Canadian Football League has the posts at the front of the end zone. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Raiders and Packers are playing their third preseason game on a shortened field with no kickoffs, after a patch in each end zone called into question the safety of the turf at Investment Group Field in Winnipeg.

Packers, Raiders and league officials were discussing the safety of the turf right up until kickoff. The official word that the field would be shortened came from the stadium’s PA announcer following the coin toss.

With that, the game was played between the 10-yard lines for an 80-yard field. The 10-yard lines served as the goal line, keeping the players away from the end zones with the patch of turf.

The broken turf came from the Canadian Football League’s goalposts, which are in the middle of the end zone, as opposed to the NFL’s, which are behind it. While the NFL and NFLPA had approved use of the field, the teams were apparently not satisfied with the quality of the patch in each end zone.

